Lake Buena Vista, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents

Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Large drop in Florida citrus production expected this season

Florida — You're likely going to spend more money at the grocery store when you shop for orange juice or other citrus products. A new forecast shows a large drop in Florida citrus production for this growing season. The United States Department of Agriculture says a decline in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Is a 5th theme park on the way for Disney World?

Disney and the state of Florida went head to head in 2022. The future for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is now a bit more clear, and it may include a 5th theme park. A brief recap. The state of Florida and Disney World went head to head...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FWC prepares to help manatees as cold snap approaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For most of us, a cold snap can be inconvenient, but for the manatee population in Central Florida, it can be deadly. It’s been a very difficult few years for them, with their food supply becoming scarce. Last winter was dire, and now, “In...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

