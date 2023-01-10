Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
floridainsider.com
Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents
Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
WESH
Large drop in Florida citrus production expected this season
Florida — You're likely going to spend more money at the grocery store when you shop for orange juice or other citrus products. A new forecast shows a large drop in Florida citrus production for this growing season. The United States Department of Agriculture says a decline in Florida...
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Friday night is going to be a First Warning Weather Night from 12...
bdmag.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 113 Homesites for a New Community in Orange County, Florida
New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida. Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County. “We’re excited...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket this weekend. The Kennedy Space Center is preparing for its next rocket launch on Saturday. SpaceX is set to launch around 5 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. On board the rocket will be...
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
kennythepirate.com
Is a 5th theme park on the way for Disney World?
Disney and the state of Florida went head to head in 2022. The future for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is now a bit more clear, and it may include a 5th theme park. A brief recap. The state of Florida and Disney World went head to head...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
WESH
FWC prepares to help manatees as cold snap approaches
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For most of us, a cold snap can be inconvenient, but for the manatee population in Central Florida, it can be deadly. It’s been a very difficult few years for them, with their food supply becoming scarce. Last winter was dire, and now, “In...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize during gas station trip
A central Florida man became the state's newest millionaire on Wednesday when he claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.
Comments / 0