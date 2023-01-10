ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler

Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died. Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger. A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather days Sunday-Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of winter storms poised to hit Arizona over the long holiday weekend has prompted First Alert Weather days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is your heads up to plan for rainy conditions across the Valley with the potential of .30″-.50″ in places. Expect dangerous winter driving with falling/blowing snow in the High Country throughout the weekend. But we still have time to enjoy this Friday night with some clouds and mild conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s. Cloudy skies and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Conditions will start to deteriorate in northwestern Arizona by Saturday afternoon and northern Arizona Saturday night in Sunday morning with heavy snow and low visibility.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix

Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving multiple semi-trucks creates traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy