AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
AZFamily
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
AZFamily
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after deadly crash in Chandler
DPS highlights dangers of distracted driving after deadly crash in Chandler
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
AZFamily
‘This is my worst nightmare’: Phoenix woman mourning fiancé killed in semi-truck crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is confirming they lost a loved one in a violent crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler on Thursday morning. Nikki Johnson says she lost her partner, Ryan Gooding, who was among those killed in a semi-truck crash just after 6 a.m. on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.
AZFamily
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
AZFamily
Woman in her 70s critically injured in west Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman in her 70s is in the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in a west Phoenix neighborhood. Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix firefighters rushed to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road and arrived to find the living room on fire. As search and rescue crews extinguished the flames, they found a woman in her 70s and pulled her from the home. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
AZFamily
First Alert Weather days Sunday-Tuesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of winter storms poised to hit Arizona over the long holiday weekend has prompted First Alert Weather days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is your heads up to plan for rainy conditions across the Valley with the potential of .30″-.50″ in places. Expect dangerous winter driving with falling/blowing snow in the High Country throughout the weekend. But we still have time to enjoy this Friday night with some clouds and mild conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s. Cloudy skies and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Conditions will start to deteriorate in northwestern Arizona by Saturday afternoon and northern Arizona Saturday night in Sunday morning with heavy snow and low visibility.
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
AZFamily
Crash involving multiple semi-trucks creates traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.
