PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A series of winter storms poised to hit Arizona over the long holiday weekend has prompted First Alert Weather days for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is your heads up to plan for rainy conditions across the Valley with the potential of .30″-.50″ in places. Expect dangerous winter driving with falling/blowing snow in the High Country throughout the weekend. But we still have time to enjoy this Friday night with some clouds and mild conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s. Cloudy skies and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60′s. Conditions will start to deteriorate in northwestern Arizona by Saturday afternoon and northern Arizona Saturday night in Sunday morning with heavy snow and low visibility.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO