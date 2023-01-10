ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTSU football schedule 2023 opens at Alabama, includes four mid-week games

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
Middle Tennessee State's 2023 football schedule is loaded with six home games and four mid-week contests.

Oh, and a season-opening road contest at powerhouse Alabama.

The Blue Raiders, which finished 8-5 and won the Hawaii Bowl this past season, will open with back-to-back road games against SEC opponents (Sept. 2 at Alabama, Sept. 9 at Missouri).

The Blue Raiders will have home games against Murray State, Colorado State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech and Florida International.

SIGNING DAY:MTSU football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Blue Raiders' early signees

Two of those home games will be in the middle of the week, as the Oct. 4 game vs. Jacksonville State will be played on a Wednesday and the Oct. 10 game vs. Louisiana Tech will be played on Tuesday. MTSU will have two other mid-week games, playing at rival WKU on Thursday, Sept. 28 and at Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

"This schedule is challenging and one we are excited about as we welcome new teams into our league," said MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro. "One of the most critical aspects of the new media rights deal was the October mid-week television windows. It is important for Conference USA to have our product on networks where fans can find our games. This new deal will have our games on ESPN, CBS and ESPN+ all year, and then in October we will get great exposure on linear television.

"We look forward to the Tuesday and Wednesday night home games as it gives us a chance to draw a different kind of audience and cater more to our student body. We enjoyed a lot of success with those games during our Sun Belt days and look forward to building on that in 2023."

MTSU football 2023 schedule

Times TBA.

Sept. 2 at Alabama

Sept. 9 at Missouri

Sept. 16 Murray State

Sept. 23 Colorado State

*Sept. 28 at Western Kentucky

*Oct. 4 Jacksonville State

*Oct. 10 Louisiana Tech

*Oct. 17 at Liberty

*Nov. 4 at New Mexico State

*Nov. 11 Florida International

*Nov. 18 UTEP

*Nov. 25 at Sam Houston State

* − Conference USA game

