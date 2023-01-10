ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes initiates Fall Prevention Ambassador Program

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mp8xp_0k9xOYyo00

MILLERSBURG − The Falls Prevention Program of the Holmes County General Health District has developed the Fall Prevention Ambassador Program to help promote falls prevention programming.

The program helps to empower individuals to take a proactive approach to living by being aware of falls and how to prevent them.

The ambassador will helps to promote programming offered through the Falls Prevention Program. Offerings inlude A Matter of Balance, Stepping On, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Geri-Fit. The ambassador promotes positive aging through involvement in special events sponsored by the Falls Prevention Program and the Standing Against Falls Coalition in a volunteer capacity.

For more information, reach out to Kerry MacQueen, health educator/injury prevention coordinator at the Holmes County General Health District at 330-674-5035, EXT. 251, or email kmacqueen@holmeshealth.org.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton man charged in connection to drug bust

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust. Authorities announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Whiteus was formally charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony. On January 12th, just before 9:00 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a...
COSHOCTON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy