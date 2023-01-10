Holmes initiates Fall Prevention Ambassador Program

MILLERSBURG − The Falls Prevention Program of the Holmes County General Health District has developed the Fall Prevention Ambassador Program to help promote falls prevention programming.

The program helps to empower individuals to take a proactive approach to living by being aware of falls and how to prevent them.

The ambassador will helps to promote programming offered through the Falls Prevention Program. Offerings inlude A Matter of Balance, Stepping On, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Geri-Fit. The ambassador promotes positive aging through involvement in special events sponsored by the Falls Prevention Program and the Standing Against Falls Coalition in a volunteer capacity.

For more information, reach out to Kerry MacQueen, health educator/injury prevention coordinator at the Holmes County General Health District at 330-674-5035, EXT. 251, or email kmacqueen@holmeshealth.org.