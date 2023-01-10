ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Energy affordability in 2023 without climate is a losing message

By Christopher Barnard, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5u08_0k9xOMdK00

Over the last year, we watched as energy prices hit record highs in the United States, putting strain on families and communities across the country. As any savvy politician would, Republicans made this a core part of their messaging to voters ahead of the 2022 midterms. After all, it’s the economy, stupid.

A wide range of factors have impacted energy prices, not least the role of President Biden and his administration’s apparent anti-energy policies. From shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office to temporarily halting new oil and gas leases on public lands , the administration’s message to American energy producers has been clear. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions against Russia have only accelerated and compounded the problem. Energy prices and inflation seemed to be top of mind for voters headed to the polls in November.

Unfortunately for the GOP, it didn’t quite work out that way. While Republicans spent most of the midterms railing against the Biden administration and highlighting rising energy prices, recent polling from my organization shows that only 17 percent of Americans were convinced by this messaging. Prioritizing affordability as the first and foremost feature of energy policy is, apparently, deeply unpopular. Perhaps this is one of the reasons for the GOP’s dismal election performance and subsequent chaotic Speaker election process.

In many ways, this reflects the growing trend of climate awareness among voters. Increasingly, Americans are concerned not just with having reliable and affordable energy, but also whether it pollutes or not. Indeed, the same polling showed that 43 percent of voters, a clear plurality, want to balance economic growth along with tackling the climate challenge. Only 30 percent want to prioritize reducing emissions without taking into account the economy. Energy affordability without climate awareness — and climate without energy affordability awareness — are both losing messages.

Americans want leaders who understand the intertwined challenges that they face on a daily basis. For instance, a farmer in the Midwest certainly cares about soaring gas prices, but he’s also experiencing firsthand the effects of a changing climate on agriculture. Hearing a candidate propose solutions to one challenge while ignoring the other comes across as unconvincing and incomplete.

The truth is we can, in fact,do both. Addressing the climate challenge is not an automatic loss for the economy and growing our economy does not mean dismissing environmental concerns. There are policy proposals that our leaders should champion that would accomplish both goals. Unleashing American energy production could bring down both costs and emissions . Implementing ambitious permitting reform to streamline red tape could make it easier to build new clean energy infrastructure, again bringing down both costs and emissions. Investing in technologies such as batteries for wind and solar, as well as next-generation nuclear energy, hydrogen, as well as carbon capture and storage, could establish America as a world leader in clean energy production, while producing jobs at home. Those are policy solutions that are convincing to Americans, showing them that we care about both their livelihood and the planet their children will inherit.

The 2022 midterms made one thing clear: Dismissing climate concerns in the name of energy affordability does not resonate with Americans. Rather than criticizing those who prioritize climate, House Republicans should work to convince American people that they can actually address climate change and energy affordability better than their Democratic counterparts. The midterms were certainly no climate election, but they weren’t a slam dunk on energy prices and inflation either. In fact, the opposite is true. If Republicans want to address energy affordability concerns — as they rightfully should — they need to pair this with a convincing environmental platform as well.

Christopher Barnard is the vice president of external affairs at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC). Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisBarnardDL

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden administration finalizes new rule tightening regulations on gun stabilizing braces

The Biden administration has finalized a new rule to tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces for firearms that can convert pistols into rifles.  The Justice Department said in a release on Friday that it submitted its rule to the Federal Register, clarifying that manufacturers, dealers and individuals must comply with laws regulating rifles when they use…
The Hill

Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents

Senate Democrats are finding themselves in a tough spot as they try to figure out how to best respond to revelations that President Biden had improperly stashed classified documents at his personal office in Washington and in his garage in Delaware.   The Democrats’ position is made trickier by not knowing exactly how sensitive the documents…
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Positive inflation report buried by Biden’s second classified doc discovery

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9  –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. NEWS THIS MORNING  Some good…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of the documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public…
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

New York Democrats introduce Santos Act with penalties for candidates who lie about qualifications

New York Reps. Dan Goldman (D) and Ritchie Torres (D) introduced the Santos Act on Thursday — legislation targeting embattled GOP Rep. George Santos (N.Y.) — that would require candidates to submit more personal information about themselves when filing to run for Congress. The legislation, called the Stopping Another Non Truthful Office Seeker Act, would…
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.  The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former…
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election

A number of Michigan GOP electors were named in a lawsuit after they falsely declared in official documents that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Kent County Circuit Court, three Democratic presidential electors accused the 16 Republicans of submitting fraudulent election certificates in a scheme “to…
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Biden approval rating highest since October 2021

President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest point since October 2021, climbing to 44.1 percent in the latest data from FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of polls published Thursday.   The new rating is higher than the tracker recorded at any point last year, and the first time Biden has broken 44 percent since the fall of…
The Hill

Democrats deliver as Republicans dither

For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Jeffries to GOP on Santos: ‘Clean up your house’

The new head of House Democrats said Thursday that the fate of embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is for GOP leaders to resolve. Santos, a Long Island freshman, has come under fire for a host of scandals swirling around his campaign. Revelations that he’d fabricated large parts of his résumé and questions about his campaign…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

848K+
Followers
93K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy