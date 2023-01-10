2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponents
Sept. 2 at Utah
Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State
Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee
Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte
Sept. 30 at Kentucky
Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 14 at South Carolina
Oct. 21 Idle
Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas
Nov. 11 at LSU
Nov. 18 at Missouri
Nov. 25 vs. Florida State
Florida Gators football schedule overview
Utah Utes
2022 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)
All time series: Florida, 2-0
Last game: Florida, 29-26 (2022)
McNeese State Cowboys
2022 record: 4-7 (2-4 Southland)
All time series: No previous games
Tennessee Volunteers
2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 31-21
Last game: Tennessee, 38-33 (2022)
Charlotte 49ers
2022 record: 3-9 (2-6 C-USA)
All time series: No previous games
Kentucky Wildcats
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 53-20
Last game: Kentucky, 26-16 (2022)
Vanderbilt Commodores
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 43-11-2
Last game: Vanderbilt, 31-24 (2022)
South Carolina Gamecocks
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 30-10-3
Last game: Florida, 38-6 (2022)
Georgia Bulldogs
2022 record: 15-0 (8-0 SEC)
All time series: Georgia, 54-44-2
Last game: Georgia, 42-20 (2022)
Arkansas Razorbacks
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 10-2
Last game: Florida, 63-35 (2020)
LSU Tigers
2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Tied, 33-33-3
Last game: LSU, 45-35 (2022)
Missouri Tigers
2022 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Tied, 6-6
Last game: Florida, 24-17 (2022)
Florida State Seminoles
2022 record: 10-3 (5-3 ACC)
All time series: Florida, 37-27-2
Last game: Florida State, 45-38 (2022)
College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule
Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship
This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and the last year before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.
Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.
Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.
2014
Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20
Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35
CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20
2015
Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17
Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0
CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40
2016
Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)
Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)
2018
Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019
Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020
Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021
Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
2022
Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45
Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41
CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
How to watch college football every season
fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.
You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.
>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams
Comments / 0