Gainesville, FL

2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
 3 days ago

2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponents

2023 Florida Gators football schedule

Sept. 2 at Utah

Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State

Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee

Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 30 at Kentucky

Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 14 at South Carolina

Oct. 21 Idle

Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas

Nov. 11 at LSU

Nov. 18 at Missouri

Nov. 25 vs. Florida State

Florida Gators football schedule overview

Utah Utes
2022 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)
All time series: Florida, 2-0
Last game: Florida, 29-26 (2022)

McNeese State Cowboys
2022 record: 4-7 (2-4 Southland)
All time series: No previous games

Tennessee Volunteers
2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 31-21
Last game: Tennessee, 38-33 (2022)

Charlotte 49ers
2022 record: 3-9 (2-6 C-USA)
All time series: No previous games

Kentucky Wildcats
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 53-20
Last game: Kentucky, 26-16 (2022)

Vanderbilt Commodores
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 43-11-2
Last game: Vanderbilt, 31-24 (2022)

South Carolina Gamecocks
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 30-10-3
Last game: Florida, 38-6 (2022)

Georgia Bulldogs
2022 record: 15-0 (8-0 SEC)
All time series: Georgia, 54-44-2
Last game: Georgia, 42-20 (2022)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Florida, 10-2
Last game: Florida, 63-35 (2020)

LSU Tigers
2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Tied, 33-33-3
Last game: LSU, 45-35 (2022)

Missouri Tigers
2022 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Tied, 6-6
Last game: Florida, 24-17 (2022)

Florida State Seminoles
2022 record: 10-3 (5-3 ACC)
All time series: Florida, 37-27-2
Last game: Florida State, 45-38 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and the last year before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

How to watch college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

