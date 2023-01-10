Read full article on original website
Experience ‘One Night of Queen’ in Bloomington this spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Experience a blast from the past this March when the world’s “premiere Queen tribute band” brings a night of music to the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For one night only, you can see Gary Mullen & The Works perform a...
smilepolitely.com
Twin City Theater Company has a new home
You can now find Twin City Theater Company at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, after three years without a home. This season will be a full one, with four shows. Auditions for Leaving Iowa are on February 4th; details are on the Twin City website. The company is also looking for board members; you can apply here.
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
smilepolitely.com
Get your Culture here: Four experiences to have in January 2023
Here we go, 2023. New year, new you, right? I do start each new year with a bit of a reset in intentions. Not resolutions, intentions. The word resolution has some concreteness to it, whereas intention feels a bit softer. And yes, I know the whole road to hell thing. Just let me make these rationalizations in my head. Currently I have intentions to drink more water and less alcoholic beverages, and I’m doing a little yoga practice every day. I’m paying more attention to my intake of vegetables. I’m growing the list of books I’d like to read. After a week I’m still doing this. Will I be able to say the same thing next week? Hopefully, but maybe not.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
Volunteers needed for Champaign Night to Shine event celebrating those with special needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Christian Church in Champaign will host the 2023 Night to Shine in-person for the first time in two years. Though they are “excited to be a part” of the worldwide event that celebrates people with special needs, they are hoping to get more volunteers to “make this year’s event […]
smilepolitely.com
Fernando’s restaurant is coming to North Champaign
The beloved taco truck Fernando’s will soon open a restaurant in North Champaign across the street from Las Palmas Mexican Grill and Menard’s. Fernando’s added a second truck in September, and last month, Shrivatsa reviewed the truck’s delicious tacos, torta, and more. In 2019, Fernando’s opened...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
smilepolitely.com
Busey Bank is hosting a sock drive
During this season of cold and sometimes inclement weather, access to clean, dry socks is awfully important for community members without a permanent residence. Throughout the month of January, you can bring new socks to any Busey location. In turn, they will be distributed to area shelters. Here are the Champaign County locations:
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
chambanamoms.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed
What does Martin Luther King Jr. Day — this year falling on Jan. 16 — mean for daily life in and around Champaign-Urbana? Well, for one thing it is a University of Illinois holiday, meaning that it is one of the rare days the university is “closed.”
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
