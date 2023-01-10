Here we go, 2023. New year, new you, right? I do start each new year with a bit of a reset in intentions. Not resolutions, intentions. The word resolution has some concreteness to it, whereas intention feels a bit softer. And yes, I know the whole road to hell thing. Just let me make these rationalizations in my head. Currently I have intentions to drink more water and less alcoholic beverages, and I’m doing a little yoga practice every day. I’m paying more attention to my intake of vegetables. I’m growing the list of books I’d like to read. After a week I’m still doing this. Will I be able to say the same thing next week? Hopefully, but maybe not.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO