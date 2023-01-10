ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Woman Charges $480 an Hour to Teach Gen Z How to Talk on the Phone

Millennials and Gen Z use their phone to do just about everything... except talk, it seems. Now, one woman is making serious bank trying to rectify that. Through her consulting firm, The Phone Lady, Mary Jane Copps offers proper phone call etiquette training. For $480 an hour, Copps teaches people how to improve their phone conversation skills and become more comfortable on the phone.
The Triplicate

View from the Left: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

“If I go there will be trouble and if I stay it will be double.” These are the lyrics of a song by The Clash about deciding whether to leave a relationship. I met a friend recently who asked me if I enjoyed writing my weekly column. Without hesitating I answered no I don’t enjoy it, but I feel like it is a community service to help inform people. It...
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy