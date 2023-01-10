Read full article on original website
Related
Man slammed as 'selfish' for asking Christmas party guests to bring food to save him money
Christmas celebrations are in full swing this week, but since money is tight, some people are struggling to fund their festive get-togethers. In fact, one man found himself on the verge of falling out with his friends after he tried to save some money at his upcoming Christmas party. The...
"He Thought We Were An Escort Service": Employees Are Sharing The Most Clueless Customers They've Had To Deal With
"I worked in a pest control company, and we would get calls from people because their computer had a 'bug.'"
"What Is Something People Do In Public That Gets Under Your Skin?": 16 Annoying Habits You'll Probably Agree People Should Stop Doing
"The biggest indicator of character and red flags is how someone treats people they don't 'have to' be nice to like service staff."
Mom Refusing To Spend $355 on Friend's Lavish Birthday Backed: 'Not Coming'
"Should I even need to explain my personal financial situation in such detail to people over a glorified birthday party?" said the poster on Mumsnet.
Health Digest Survey: How Often Do People Typically Shower?
Do you typically bathe once a week or once a day? Health Digest readers were asked how frequently they showered. Read on to find out what they said.
I Saved a Ton of Money on Groceries in Billings by Switching to These
We all know by now that groceries are expensive. Just the other week my spouse purchased 7 items at the grocery store, and spent $120. Ouch! The money goes quick when prices are so high. But I found a brilliant solution that some of you are well aware of. I’m...
What Happens if You Die Without a Will?
Creating a will is the easiest way to divide your assets when you die, but what happens when you don't?
4 Reasons to Write Your Will
Still haven’t gotten around to completing this essential life task? These reasons may inspire you to act!
Woman Charges $480 an Hour to Teach Gen Z How to Talk on the Phone
Millennials and Gen Z use their phone to do just about everything... except talk, it seems. Now, one woman is making serious bank trying to rectify that. Through her consulting firm, The Phone Lady, Mary Jane Copps offers proper phone call etiquette training. For $480 an hour, Copps teaches people how to improve their phone conversation skills and become more comfortable on the phone.
A money lesson I learned as a kid determined the house I live in and the car I drive as an adult
Her first purchase at age 5 taught her there's no use in spending on what everyone else values — you have to spend money on what makes you happy.
Help wanted ad specifies candidates who don't sleep in, need babysitters, or 'get flat tires every week'
Talk about picky. A no-nonsense “help wanted” sign posted in the window of a butcher shop makes a number of very specific demands for applicants.
Man Perfectly Nails Why There's Nothing Better Than a Cup of Coffee
We're right there with him on this.
View from the Left: Should I Stay or Should I Go?
“If I go there will be trouble and if I stay it will be double.” These are the lyrics of a song by The Clash about deciding whether to leave a relationship. I met a friend recently who asked me if I enjoyed writing my weekly column. Without hesitating I answered no I don’t enjoy it, but I feel like it is a community service to help inform people. It...
How My Goal of Meeting 2 New People a Day Completely Changed My Life
Meeting two new people daily improved my social skills, sales skills, relationships and so much more. Read the rest of this article to learn exactly how I did it and what I observed from this experiment.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0