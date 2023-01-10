Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
12newsnow.com
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life.
ketr.org
Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election
In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
fox4beaumont.com
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
12newsnow.com
'We need progress' : Beaumont residents share ideas about downtown development at community meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans headed to the Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont Thursday evening to make their voices heard. The Beaumont Downtown Development Committee organized the forum to kick-start the conversation regarding the revitalization of the city's core. The committee is made up of business owners, developers,...
Sabine Federal Credit Union collected blankets to donate in honor of MLK Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Sabine Federal Credit Union has taken in donations of blankets from its staff and the community to donate. The Sabine Federal Credit Union and the Queenship of Mary #2776 Catholic Daughters of America donated blankets to the Family Services Women & Children’s Shelter Tuesday.
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujan, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujan, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
KFDM-TV
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
KPLC TV
Power restored to 5,800 in south Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to 5,800 residents in south Lake Charles. Power went out around 1:15 p.m. and was restored around 2:20 p.m. The outage was in areas of Country Club Road, south to Lincoln Road, and from Gulf Highway, west to Big Lake Road.
kjas.com
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
