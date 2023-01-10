Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
3 new housing projects to replace vacant buildings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three housing developments are scheduled to begin this year in Marion County. They will replace old, vacant buildings in Broad Ripple, Fountain Square and the near east side. The projects are expected to bring more than 630 new apartments for rent across the city. Guilford Midtown Project:...
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
Sale complete for 3 troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — The last three properties owned by JPC Affordable Housing in Marion County were sold to new ownership Thursday evening, according to city officials. Officials have not said who is the new owner of Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing, and Covington Square. In December 2022, the sale...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
chambanamoms.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Indianapolis: Free Museums, Zoo and More
Indianapolis annually offers free admission to popular attractions on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Check with each attraction as advance reservations are required in some instances. Every year, most Indianapolis attractions offer free admission and themed programs for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re thinking of traveling...
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
cbs4indy.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Parent Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
WISH-TV
IU, Purdue economics experts weigh unknowns in 2023 economy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The economy brings a lot of unknowns for the rest of 2023. The high inflation in 2022 and thoughts of a recession bring concerns, but experts hope neither will happen this year. Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
WISH-TV
University High School students introduce anti-racism course
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — University High School students are not shying away from tough topics. Instead, they are addressing it head-on with a new anti-racism course. Participants say ignoring issues surrounding racism only makes the problem bigger. Every January, students here participate in what’s called J-term, where they are immersed...
WISH-TV
INDOT to reopen I-70 EB through North Split interchange
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, as long as the weather cooperates. During the opening process, INDOT says there will be various short-term lane restrictions as crews begin working. Access to Washington...
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Comments / 0