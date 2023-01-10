Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains

Read full article on original website
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
Kim Kardashian Vague-Posts Days After Kanye West’s ‘Secret Wedding’: ‘I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.’
Kim Kardashian may finally be responding to the public news that ex-husband Kanye West has “secretly married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. The SKIMS creator added a series of text-based posts to her Instagram Stories late on Jan. 12, a few days after West and Censori were seen out in public together (West’s first public appearance in weeks, according to numerous media outlets).
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch
A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
Donald Glover Confirms He’s Not Done Making Music as Childish Gambino
After saying he would be retiring the Childish Gambino alias a few years back, Donald Glover has confirmed he will continue to work under the moniker for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Gambino was preset at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly...
Lil Gotit Warns Against People Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
03 Greedo and Mike Free, BabyTron, Skyzoo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Like clockwork, another new music Friday has arrived. This time around, the rap game delivers a new mixtape from a California rhymer waiting to come home from prison, a Detroit spitter with a cult-like following drops the next sequel in a series of albums, a consistent rapper repping Brooklyn, N.Y. comes through with a new concept album and more.
