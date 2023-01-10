Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say

Read full article on original website
State Route 156 reopened to Lee Canyon
The road to Lee Canyon is closed Friday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. For 11 years, John Herman has been turning the key to NODT’s snow plows to head out on the roads. “Coming from northern Nevada originally,...
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
KTNV
Major Closure of I-15 and Tropicana will shutdown roads for several days for "Dropicana"
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commuters who travel along the I-15 North and South, as well as east and westbound Tropicana, will see some major traffic changes in the coming days.. It's all due to phase two of the I-15 Tropicana Project — which will replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpass and ramps.
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Search and Rescue looking for additional volunteers in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) is holding a recruitment drive as it looks to add more volunteers to its team. The rescue group, which is comprised of all volunteers, answer the call when Las Vegas police and other agencies need manpower to search for lost hikers or other missing individuals.
Friends mourn loss of hiker who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
Punan Zhou was one of five back-country skiers who visited Mummy Mountain at Mt. Charleston Wednesday.
Hikers death in Spring Mountains ruled 'accident due to blunt force trauma'
The identity of a hiker who died in an avalanche in the Spring Mountains was just released. Medical examiners had yet to determine their cause of death as of this report.
NWS urges travelers to cancel plans ahead of heavy snow at Mt. Charleston
The National Weather Service is advising travelers that moderate to heavy snow might fall on Mount Charleston on Saturday.
Police: Hiker dies after being injured on Mount Charleston
The National Weather Service announced a winter storm warning on Sunday afternoon, due to snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches that may make travel near the Spring Mountains very difficult.
Hiker who died in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston identified
A hiker died Monday afternoon in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
Construction on new Durango Station resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango station -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango. While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn't been too much of an issue for local business owners and employee. "Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end," Nick Pace, owner of 'Abel's Bagels' said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him. “We just...
Wet, snowy winter beginning to replenish Lake Mead
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
8newsnow.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car, hit by another vehicle in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was killed in after crashing his vehicle and being struck by another, Nevada State Police (NSP) said. The crash happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 5 a.m. on southbound I-11, north of Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. According to NSP, the driver of...
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
KTNV
39-year-old man dies after being ejected from car in four-vehicle crash near Henderson
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 11 South, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police responded to the collision on Jan. 8, at approximately 4:48 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on the interstate when, "for reasons unknown," state police say the car veered left and into the median. It was redirected into the wall on the right side of the highway and stopped on the shoulder, state police said.
Snow, rain brings action-packed weather day to Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas valley saw an eventful day Tuesday as weather created concern for areas throughout the valley such as Mt. Charleston, LAS and the Spring Mountains.
