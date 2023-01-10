ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
KXAN

Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train?  Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their hands. “Despite the United States keeping Title […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy