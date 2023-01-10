ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups

Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board

I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night

I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Here Is Where You Can Play Broomball In The Duluth Area

Looking to participate in a winter sport, but not so hot on ice skates? Did you know that broomball was available in the Duluth area?. According to Broomball.com, Duluth may have been the birthplace of US Broomball. The website even shared an old-time photo of a group of men with brooms posing for a picture. Legend has it, that the group of men in the picture would gather and play the sport on the ice by the docks in Duluth as early as 1910.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy