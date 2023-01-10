Judge orders man held without bond for shooting 2 men, one of which later died, in Huntley before fleeing state

Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to twenty years in hammer attack
An Aurora man is being sentenced to twenty years in prison over a hammer attack in November of 2021. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 23-year-old Johnathan T. McDonald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for the sentence. Prosecutors say that on November 20 McDonald went to...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
Group breaks into Roselle dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
Man back in custody after allegedly kicking out window on Eisenhower, golf course manhunt
CHICAGO — A man is back in custody after he allegedly kicked out a police window on the Eisenhower and caused a manhunt at a West Side golf course. On Sept. 1, 2022, Devin Revels, 27, of Chicago, was accused of an alleged catalytic converter theft in Elmhurst. Revels,...
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station. About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.
Man shot at barbershop in Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Bolingbrook, police said. The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schmidt Road. Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound by someone who left the area in a car. Police said it’s an isolated incident and […]
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
fox32chicago.com
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
Update On Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Chicago Condo
A cause of death was determined.
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
Beach Park shootout leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – An early morning shootout sent two people to the hospital in far north suburban Beach Park.It happened Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. at a gas station near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth.The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman started fighting with two other men when they pulled out guns and started firing.Everyone left the scene, but a man and a woman showed up at the hospital a short time later.Both victims are expected to survive.
