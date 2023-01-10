Read full article on original website
The Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team will travel to Eldorado tonight for a big Black Diamond Conference matchup. The Lady Dogs look for their first conference win of the year, as they have lost twice this season to Eldorado in close games. The Lady Eagles took down Carmi in the Harrisburg Preview tournament back on November 21 43-35, Eldorado then came to Carmi and just got past the Lady Dogs 47-43. Carmi is 7-12 on the year and 0-5 in the BDC East, Eldorado 12-6 on the season with a 2-3 conference record. For fans who can’t attend tonight, you can listen to all the action on 97.3 FM WRUL and online at WRUL.com.
High School wrestling isn't just a sport in the Evansville area, it is a lifestyle. Many students who wrestle for area schools usually aren't the first in their families to do so. They either had a parent, older siblings, cousins, or uncles precede them on the mat at some point in time. For those in our area good enough to advance to the state finals in 2024, it's possible they won't have to travel to Indianapolis to compete for the gold.
The Marian girls basketball team may have five losses this season. The Knights though are back to No. 2 this week in our area high school girls basketball power rankings. Marian jumped back over Northridge this week, after the Raiders lost a pair of games last week. The Knights five losses have all come to Class 4A teams. Marian, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in Northern Indiana Conference play with a 59-50 win over Adams Tuesday night.
A total of seven SEC women's soccer athletes were selected during the 2023 NWSL Draft, held Thursday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
There are times, as it pertains to sports, when those of us who inhabit this great metropolis could stand to heed the words of our sternest elementary school teachers. “Mister (or Missy), do you ever listen to what comes out of your mouth?” Yes, we aren’t shy about sharing our ever-widening melancholy over the fact that it is now 3,985 days since we last saw a team representing New York City win a championship in one of the four major sports, and that we have borne witness to a lot of disappointment and a lot of misery since Eli Manning dropped one...
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mt. Vernon School Board of Trustees met in special session on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 to hire the next Wildcat Football Coach. After an extensive search, which netted multiple applicants from several different states, a handful of qualified applicants were interviewed. Representatives from the community and the football program […]
Th Ben Davis boys basketball team improved to 16-0 with a 67-52 win over Warren Central Wednesday night. 6 p.m. — Pike (9-3) vs. Lawrence North (9-2) 7:30 p.m. — Ben Davis (16-0) vs. Southport (9-4) The win moves the Giants into the Final Four of the Marion...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
Unbeaten and top-ranked Ben Davis moves to 15-0, while Jennings County and Pike enter the rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through Jan. 10): 1. Ben Davis (15-0) Last week: 1 The ...
