Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton

WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3,057 to 2,521. The EC girls lost 2,236 to 1,295. On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Reds in Hillsboro, Dante leads MHS, school demolished

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortman of news releases:. Callan Myers of Hillsboro, OH (45133) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an BS in Exercise Science. Myers is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Holstead on OWU list. Claire Holsted, of...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

WHS football team reaches out to Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, was released Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University of...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Upcoming Highland Co. Extension programs

The new year is off to a busy start for us at Highland County Extension. We will be offering numerous programs over the next few weeks, and we hope you can join us. Be sure to mark your calendars. You won’t want to miss these. On Feb. 3, Highland...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Library digitizing

The annals of daily Highland County history will soon become more accessible to the public as the digitization of many of Highland County District Library’s microfilm of local newspaper records comes to fruition as early as later this month, according to director Suzanne Roberts. Roberts said that the process...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts nineteen

Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
GREENFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro,. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Superintendent: Jackson High Student Expected to be OK After Fall

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some scary moments to start the day at Jackson High School on Wednesday. The district says a student jumped from a stairwell balcony and was injured. That student was transported by paramedics to the hospital, where the district says injuries do...
JACKSON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

