Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit.
The new closure released today are:
- 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor
- 8467 W. Grand River in Brighton
- 5845 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing
- 6540 Harvey Street in Muskegon
The closures add to the stores that were closed in 2022. These locations were:
- 4780 Baldwin Rd. Auburn Hills
- 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield
- 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills
- Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggery Road in Northville
- Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpin Avenue NW in Walker
- 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township
