Read full article on original website
Related
Android co-founder chips in for sculpture to honor Leonard Nimoy
Android co-founder Rich Miner credits "Star Trek" for helping lead him to a career in tech and inspiring several products he created. What's happening: As a way to pay tribute, Miner is now helping fund a sculpture honoring the show and Leonard Nimoy, the late actor who portrayed Spock. Details:...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0