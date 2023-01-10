ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

People can cozy up this winter at Allegheny RiverTrail Park

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Fire pit Fridays are coming to Aspinwall, and everyone is invited to cozy up.

Allegheny RiverTrail Park will host Cabin Fever, featuring fire pits, indoor movies and snacks, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through February.

The 10-acre park is off Freeport Road in Aspinwall. Another 6 acres recently was acquired for passive recreational use, such as hiking, though there are no exact plans yet.

“We are excited to use our space as a place for people to socialize, get out of the house and hang back for an evening around the fire,” said Katie King, the park’s event and facility coordinator.

The winter lineup includes the a different Disney movie each week with fresh-popped corn for everyone in attendance.

Organizers also will supply ingredients for s’mores and hot chocolate.

On Jan. 27, Cooper-Siegel Community Library will collaborate with ARP to bring arts and crafts for children.

Crafts will be mess-free and easy for all skill levels.

Megan Fogt, youth services department head, said she will oversee a table where kids can make snowman bookmarks and beaded snowflakes. The crafts will be easy enough for kids to manage, she said.

People of all ages will be able to sign up for the library’s winter reading challenge, which runs through February and awards raffle tickets for every day of reading or every reading-related challenge from a virtual bingo card.

Prizes will be awarded in March.

“We’re excited to partner with ARP on this event,” Fogt said.

Other family-friendly activities scheduled during the Friday series include a snow-making machine, card-making, painting and seed-planting.

“Let your kids roam between indoor and outdoor activities, with plenty of things to see and do,” King said.

“With so much to look forward to, we have a feeling the cold winter will breeze by.”

Tribune-Review

