Wanda raises $400 million in dollar bonds in milestone for China property sector
SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Dalian Wanda Commercial Management raised $400 million in a U.S. dollar bond, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, in the first publicly sold dollar bond by a Chinese property-related firm since late 2021 when the sector’s debt crisis came to a head. The...
Fed’s Collins leans toward quarter-point rate increase -NYT
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve bank leader Susan Collins said she is inclined to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. “I think 25 or 50 would be reasonable; I’d lean at this...
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
JPMorgan shuts down financial planning website Frank after suing founder
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday shut down the website of Frank, a college financial planning platform it acquired in 2021, after suing the startup’s founder Charlie Javice and Chief Growth Officer Olivier Amar for creating nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. The largest U.S. bank...
TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted a 78% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple...
Marketmind: No fears on Friday the 13th
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Well, certainly not for global equity investors as they cheered U.S. inflation data that showed the Fed’s aggressive rate increases are having the desired effect. Asian stock markets advanced to hit another seven-month high and...
Logistics startup Flexport cutting 20% of staff in restructuring
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Logistics startup Flexport on Wednesday said it would cut about 20% of its global workforce as its new chief executive refocuses the business amid a sharp downturn in shipping activity. “Lower volumes, combined with improved efficiencies as a result of new organizational and operational structures,...
Tesco boss says inflation may not have peaked ‘just yet’
LONDON (Reuters) -The chief executive of British retailer Tesco, Ken Murphy, said on Thursday that inflation may have not peaked “just yet,” adding that he hoped it would come down by the middle of this year. “We’re not sure it’s peaked just yet,” Murphy said in response to...
Global PC market seen to recover late 2023 – reports
(Reuters) – Global personal computer shipments are expected to rise starting late 2023, with a new cycle of system upgrades likely to accelerate growth next year, according to research firms IDC and Canalys. Inflation-hit and recession-wary customers have so far been delaying system upgrades, but these will be pushed...
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.35 billion
NEW YORK, NY (FOX NEWS) — Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is now a whopping $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lotto ever in U.S. history. Jumbo jackpots have become very common over the past couple years, and experts say you can thank the Fed for a small part of that. They point out the Mega Millions estimated prize is figured based on a combination of forecasted ticket sales that determine the estimated cash value, and is an annuity prize based on the 30-yr US Treasuries rate.
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
New pilot contracts to drive up costs at U.S. airlines
(Reuters) – U.S. airline profits are set to come under pressure in 2023 as they look to shell out more cash to retain pilots amid worries about the impact of a potential recession on travel demand. Major carriers such as United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Delta...
