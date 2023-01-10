ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Beth Ann Danon

By VTD Obituaries
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0anD_0k9xLJ5m00

Born 5/31/1954
Chicago, Illinois

Died 1/6/2023
Shelburne, Vermont

Details of services
A service to celebrate Beth’s life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 152 Pearl Street, Burlington, Vermont.

Should anyone wish to honor Beth’s life with a gift, in addition to holding her memory close to heart, we suggest a donation to either the Vermont Bar Foundation or the Chittenden County Humane Society.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, Beth Ann Danon, 68, died in the arms of her sister, Mary, and best friend, Kate Mulgrew, succumbing to a recurrence of endometrial cancer. Beth lived the last few months of her life, first in the warm and welcoming home of her dear friends, Susan Sussman and Scudder Parker, and then with her sister, Mary Kehoe, brother-in-law, Jeff Johnson, and niece, Libby Dysart. In her last days, she was lovingly cared for by Kate, her best friend of 50 years.

Beth was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 31, 1954, to William Kehoe and Joan Smith.  As a young girl, Beth led her four siblings on endless exciting escapades throughout their Northside Chicago neighborhood; sneaking into hotel lobbies (Marlborough House), climbing on city statutes (Alexander Hamilton), swimming in the conservatory fountain (not allowed), and hunting for wounded turtles, birds and ducks in Lincoln Park (brought them all home). One of her favorite activities was forming clubs with the sole purpose of setting admission requirements she knew her little sister could not fulfill (like riding a bike down a long flight of stairs).

Beth began high school in Mamaroneck, New York, after her family moved there in 1967, so her mother could pursue her doctorate at NYU. In January of 1969, while in high school, Beth led a group of activists to Washington, DC to participate in a nation-wide anti-war demonstration.  Thus began Beth’s life-long pursuit of justice.

Beth finished high school in Hanover, New Hampshire and immediately returned to New York. Beth started college at NYU in 1972 and finished at Hunter College in 1984.  In the interim, she had a lot of fun, waiting tables in some of the classic folk and jazz clubs of Greenwich Village. Living in NYC enabled Beth to indulge her love of opera at the highest level. Beth went on to CUNY Law School at Queens College, graduating in 1987. During law school Beth provided legal services to victims of domestic violence. After graduation, she moved to Vermont to be close to her family, where she lovingly assumed the role of a third parent-figure to Mary’s children, Peter and Libby.

Beth began her legal career as a law clerk to Vermont Supreme Court Justice Frank G. Mahady.  After completion of her clerkship, she began practicing law as a plaintiff’s attorney. She was a partner at three law firms, most recently at Kohn Rath Law in Hinesburg, and at one time worked as interim director and staff attorney for Vermont Protection & Advocacy. In her 35 years of practice, Beth accepted cases simply because her client needed help.  She was never interested in making money.  She was only interested in helping people and was drawn to those most in need. Beth was a fierce advocate and highly successful attorney, with the highest of ethical standards. One of her many victories included winning equal health care benefits for same-sex partners of UVM faculty and staff, well before such rights became universal.

Practicing law was not enough to fulfill her ardent need to pursue justice.  Beth was an early board member, and then president, of Vermont CARES.  She served as president of the Vermont Bar Foundation and the Vermont Association for Justice.  She was a long-standing member of Vermont ACLU.  Her work with these organizations is evidence of Beth’s devotion to maintaining a fair and just Vermont community.

Beth was the least judgmental person anyone could hope to know.  She always had time to listen to her friends’ and family’s problems and woes for as long as necessary, often providing profound and helpful insight.  She was reliable and willing to help at the drop of a hat.  She found great joy in her Birdland community in North Hero, making connections that were deep and dear.  Hers was a life well lived.

Though Beth had no children of her own, she was a devoted aunt to her ten nieces and nephews.  But no remembrance would be complete without mention of her adorable dog, Lilly.  Her constant and dear companion for over 19 years, Lilly passed away in April, 2022, leaving Beth bereft for some time.

Our family wishes to extend special thanks to Beth’s friends, too numerous to name, who supported her throughout her last months of life.  We are also grateful for the support of UVM Home Health and Hospice, Nurse Judy Johnson, whose help was both indispensable and kind, and Beth’s primary care provider Dr. Susan Weinstein and oncologist Dr. Elise Everett.

Beth is survived by her sister, Mary Kehoe and husband Jeff Johnson of Shelburne, Vermont; her brother Bill Kehoe and his wife Kerstin Cmok of Belmont, Massachusetts; her brother John Kehoe and his wife Marina Kehoe of Statesville, North Carolina; and her brother Michael Smith Welch and his wife Ami Yamasaki of Tokyo, Japan.  She is also survived by her step father, U.S. Senator Peter Welch and his wife, Margaret Cheney.  Her surviving nieces and nephews are:  Peter (wife Raechel) and Libby Dysart; Lucas and Liam Cmok Kehoe; Leo and Eji Conger; Max Kehoe; Whitney Johnson (wife Anubha Bhadauria); Kasey Murray (husband Osa Imadojemu); and Blake (wife Emily) and Steven Murray.  She is also survived by her great nephew Cassius Dysart, and great nieces Sosey Dysart and Theodora Imadojemu.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Beth Ann Danon .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Richard H. Jenney

Dick’s warmth, his wit and engaging conversation brought him many sustaining friendships in his neighborhood and throughout the larger community.  Read the story on VTDigger here: Richard H. Jenney.
CALAIS, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects

The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Turning Point Center adds Scott Pavek to its Board of Directors

Turning Point Center of Chittenden County has added a new member to their roster of talented and dedicated Board members. Scott Pavek, who works for the City of Burlington as the Substance Use Policy Analyst, begins a three-year term on the Board of Directors starting with the January 2023 director’s meeting.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral

Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
VTDigger

Rev. Norman Leonard Bouchard

Norm served as an assistant seminarian in various VT Catholic Parishes, then worked for a year as a pastoral associate for St Francis of Assisi parish in Windsor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rev. Norman Leonard Bouchard.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance

Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy