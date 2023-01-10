ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Dolphins vs. Bills odds move again with Tua Tagovailao ruled out

— The Miami Dolphins quarterback situation is completely in flux ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend. Rookie seventh-round-pick Skylar Thompson started for the team in Week 18 against the New York Jets because Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (throwing hand) were both dealing with injuries and remain questionable heading into this weekend’s Wild Card game against the Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

Top NFL picks and predictions for Saturday’s Wild Card games

The NFL Playoffs are finally here and we have a loaded slate of games set for Super Wild Card Weekend. Saturday’s game will feature two games. An NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will kick things off at 4:30pm et. The second game will...
FanSided

3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
ATLANTA, GA
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Where did the phrase 'It was always the Jags' come from?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!. For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!" So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Sean McDermott: This is not a soap opera, Bills have a game to focus on

Today’s great news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital was the top topic of conversation at coach Sean McDermott’s press conference today, but McDermott stressed the importance of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. “We’re just focusing on this...
BUFFALO, NY
