Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Dolphins vs. Bills odds move again with Tua Tagovailao ruled out
— The Miami Dolphins quarterback situation is completely in flux ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend. Rookie seventh-round-pick Skylar Thompson started for the team in Week 18 against the New York Jets because Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (throwing hand) were both dealing with injuries and remain questionable heading into this weekend’s Wild Card game against the Bills.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top NFL picks and predictions for Saturday’s Wild Card games
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and we have a loaded slate of games set for Super Wild Card Weekend. Saturday’s game will feature two games. An NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will kick things off at 4:30pm et. The second game will...
Todd Bowles expected to return as Bucs head coach in 2023 season
TAMPA — Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Bucs plan to retain Todd Bowles as their head coach for the 2023 season regardless of the outcome of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Saturday. Bowles, 59, led the Bucs...
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Pennsylvania Promo Code: Get $350 GUARANTEED Before Offer Ends
The Eagles’ magical season gets a well-earned rest during the Wild Card round, but there are still a ton of intriguing matchups this weekend. Philly may be resting, but bettors never do. FanDuel and DraftKings are helping you turn $10 into $350 GUARANTEED on ANY bet!. See below how...
3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
How much do tickets, parking and Jacksonville hotels cost for Jaguars playoff weekend?
Overall, Jacksonville is considered to be one of Florida's most inexpensive cities, even earning it a ranking as one of the best cities in the state to live in. This weekend, residents and visitors can expect to see their usual spending go up a bit with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card Game.
'I'll never forget this experience': Fans finally see loyalty pay off with Jaguars' success
It hasn't been easy for Jaguars fans over the past decade-plus. While the team reached the playoffs in 2017, that feels like a blip on the radar compared to the losses that have piled up more than trash at a landfill site. After the team's 20-16 victory over the Tennessee...
Miami basketball at NC State: Game 17 info, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team goes for the season sweep of North Carolina State on Saturday at noon in Raleigh. Miami defeated North Carolina State 80-73 in Coral Gables last month. The Hurricanes are in second place in the ACC at 5-1, a game behind Clemson. NC State is 3-3 in the ACC, tied for eighth.
Ask Anthony: Where did the phrase 'It was always the Jags' come from?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!. For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!" So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.
