JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL!. For years, the name of the county has been our battle cry. But now the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful are yelling "It was always the jags!" So where did that phrase originate? It all started with Jaguars Safety Dewey Wingard. He yelled the phrase into a camera as he was heading into the locker room after a win over the Tennessee Titans in December.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO