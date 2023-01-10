ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

wjct.org

Frigid temperatures will grip North Florida this weekend

A cold snap is on track to grip the Sunshine State this weekend. This substantial temperature drop follows immediately behind a squall line of heavy rain and few strong thunderstorms that tracked across Florida on Thursday night and Friday. Early on Friday afternoon, the squall line was approaching Miami and...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

5 issues that Jax-area lawmakers might tackle this session

Florida lawmakers had their first round of committee meetings last week and are already filing bills for the 2023 Legislative session, beginning March 7. And for the first time in more than 20 years, the Florida House is led by a Northeast Florida lawmaker. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast,...
FLORIDA STATE

