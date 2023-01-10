ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023

Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN

Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over Windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Sunday.
HAWAII STATE
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula

Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
HAWAII STATE
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy