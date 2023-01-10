Read full article on original website
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN
Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
As big swell continues, Ocean Safety urging caution after dozens of rescues on north, west shores
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. For the first time in nearly three years, inflation has fallen on a monthly basis. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. This trend revealed...
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over Windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief return to a trade wind shower pattern is possible by Sunday.
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
‘Perfect storm’ of drought and infestations leave Kona coffee farms reeling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re calling it “farmageddon.”. Kona coffee farmers are grappling with crop loss on a scale they’re never seen ― and some are facing closure. “It was really the worst case scenario for our growers,” said Suzanne Shriner, CEO of Lions Gate Farms and...
Growing concerns about severe erosion in Hauula
Homeowners say their makeshift fences are meant to protect vegetation to stop beach erosion. In push to diversify, the FBI in Honolulu seeks to recruit more women to its ranks. Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy...
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona
Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a 5-year-old boy ripped away from his mother by floodwaters in California stretched into its fifth day Friday. Hawaii News Now now has learned that boy’s family has ties to the islands. Lindsy Doan is Kyle Doan’s mother. She was born and raised...
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
5 years since missile alert was accidentally sent out
On Jan. 13, 2018 at 8:07 a.m., a routine test with the emergency alert system was accidentally sent out to the entire state of Hawaii.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Hawaiian leaders hope Molokai deal triggers return of additional military lands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the deal Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
