Titans Punter Ryan Stonehouse's Jersey and Cleats Headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame After Record-Breaking Rookie Season

The 2022 Tennessee Titans season wasn't about ups and downs so much as it was about one big up and one big down. The Titans finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, thanks to a seven-game losing streak to end the season. But that seven-game losing streak also means the Titans started 7-3, including a stretch of six wins in seven games.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO