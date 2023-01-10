Titans Punter Ryan Stonehouse's Jersey and Cleats Headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame After Record-Breaking Rookie Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, Frontier is So BadZack LoveNashville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Bills-Dolphins playoff rivalry reignites as teams meet for fifth time. Here is the history
Sal Maiorana's look back at the previous four times the Bills have faced the Dolphins in the postseason.
Braylon Edwards Floats Idea of Hiring Meyer If Harbaugh Leaves
The Michigan head coach is currently a candidate for multiple NFL jobs.
Look: Football World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Sabbatical
Derek Mason will not return to Oklahoma State after one year as the team's defensive coordinator. In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, Mason announced his decision to take a sabbatical from coaching. "I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bettors Liking The Bearcats On The Road Against SMU
The public is heavily backing Cincinnati.
Letters to Sports: Sean McVay will return, but should he?
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts and opinions on Sean McVay, the college football national championship and the Dodgers.
Titans player broke very old and obscure NFL record
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the oldest NFL single-season record, and you probably had no idea it was broken. The Titans rookie set the single-season record for the longest punt average held by Sammy Baugh since 1940. Stonehouse’s 53.1 yards per punt edged Baugh’s 51.4, which is an incredible feat given the modern evolution of the punting game.
Tennessee Titans 2022 season winners and losers from Joshua Dobbs to Malik Willis
The 2022 Tennessee Titans season wasn't about ups and downs so much as it was about one big up and one big down. The Titans finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, thanks to a seven-game losing streak to end the season. But that seven-game losing streak also means the Titans started 7-3, including a stretch of six wins in seven games.
Titans have interest in Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris
The Washington Commanders are searching for answers on offense, but the direction of the defense improved this season. The Commanders finished the 2022-23 season with a third-ranked defense in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed. A huge part of their success was the secondary, and now the defensive back coach Chris Harris is garnering attention from other teams.
