Stars like Oprah and Kylie Jenner love these Spanx styles: Leggings, more

By Hannah Southwick
 3 days ago

Spanx’s shapewear has certainly shaped up to be a celebrity favorite over the years.

Stars are anything but underwhelmed by the brand’s underthings, which have appeared on everyone from Katy Perry to Kendall Jenner (and landed a spot on our roundup of the best shapewear according to stars ).

But while countless celebrities swear by its signature shaping garments, the label’s leggings , athleisure wear and everyday bras also have stars hooked.

In addition to gracing the closets of numerous A-listers, Spanx styles have also made Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list on three separate occasions over the years.

From the media mogul’s must-haves to the pants Kourtney Kardashian reportedly “raves” about, keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the Spanx styles celebrities love.

Katy Perry’s shaping shorts
Katy Perry isn’t afraid to play peekaboo with her Spanx.
katyperry/TikTok

Katy Perry loves her Spanx too much to keep them hidden. Shortly after giving birth to daughter Daisy in 2020, the famously candid star shared a video of herself strutting towards the camera in full glam before lifting up her dress to show off these bestselling shaping shorts.

Spanx

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short ($78)

buy now Oprah’s leisure suit
Spanx

If it’s a more comfort-focused ‘fit you’re after, Oprah raved about Spanx’s AirEssentials pants and matching half-zip — the latter of which was just released in a new blue shade — on her 2022 “Favorite Things” list .

“When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding,” Oprah wrote . “It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant ($118)

buy now

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip ($118)

buy now Oprah’s “perfect” pants
Spanx

Another of Oprah’s go-tos? These smoothing ponte pants. Since the former talk show host named an earlier version a “favorite” in 2019, the line has expanded to offer a variety of pant styles — such as the Wide Leg ($148), Ankle Backseam Skinny ($148) and even a Jogger ($148) — in addition to a Perfect Blazer ($248), Perfect Jumpsuit ($228) and more .

“In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed!” Winfrey wrote at the time .

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight ($148)

buy now Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to leggings
Kourtney Kardashian is a longtime fan of these leggings.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

Whether you’re looking for leggings to live in or styles for pushing (or should we say Poosh-ing?) yourself at the gym, Kardashian’s go-to Booty Boost style just might come in handy. The reality star “raves” over the design, according to Poosh .

Spanx

Spanx Booty Boost Leggings ($98)

buy now Kris Jenner, Kelly Clarkson and Lizzo’s luxe leggings
Kelly Clarkson is among this faux leather style’s famous fans.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stars love shining in faux leather leggings from Spanx. Kelly Clarkson wears hers on repeat, while Kris Jenner, Lizzo and Hailee Steinfeld also all own pairs.

Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98)

buy now Kylie Jenner’s everyday bralette
Kylie Jenner showed off her Spanx bra on social media.
kyliejenner/Instagram

Not all the Kardashian-Jenners’ underthings come from Skims. Kylie Jenner owns this bra in at least two colors, both of which she’s shown off while wearing little else on Instagram.

Spanx

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette ($58)

buy now

Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert

It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
