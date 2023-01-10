Cheryl Burke declares she’s ‘happily single’ as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on

Cheryl Burke is enjoying single life amid her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence’s new romance with Chilli .

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro posted a TikTok video Sunday of herself “being happily single” in a black blazer and a matching top.

She mouthed one of Anne Hathaway’s “Devil Wears Prada” lines, asking, “I mean, what if I don’t want to live the way you live?”

Burke, 38, wore the same outfit in the next frame — but a filter made it look like she had makeup streaming down her face with tears.

She said the emotional image represented “anyone who is married or in a relationship.”

Meryl Streep’s line from the 2006 movie played in a voiceover, with Burke mouthing, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this.”

Cheryl Burke is “happily single” amid Matthew Lawrence and Chilli’s relationship. cherylburke/TikTok

Burke’s followers expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

“Tip, don’t try convince people u don’t care, just stay quiet,” one social media user wrote, while another accused the dancer of making her “whole personality” about her divorce.

The dancer poked fun at those “married or in a relationship.” cherylburke/TikTok

However, a third follower added, “Sometimes happily ever after isn’t with a partner. And that’s OK.”

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February 2022.

Although their split was finalized seven months later, the former couple are still battling for custody of their dog, Ysabella.

Burke split from Lawrence in February 2022 after three years of marriage. matthewlawrence/Instagram

The “Dance Moms” star has been sharing her hesitancy to get back on the dating scene since May 2022 on her podcast, “Burke in the Game.”

She admitted to listeners in July that she gets “kind of lonely … at the end of the day.”

The actor and Chilli went public with their romance in December 2022. therealchilli/Instagram

As for Lawrence, the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star made headlines in August 2022 when he vacationed in Hawaii with Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas.

While he and the TLC singer, 51, insisted at the time that their relationship was platonic, they went Instagram-official last month.

Burke seemingly shaded her ex for moving on “fast.” FilmMagic

“I’ve never seen her this in love,” Chilli’s rep later gushed to Page Six. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Burke appeared to shade the new couple the day news broke by writing via her Instagram Stories, “ That was fast .”