San Diego County, CA

San Diego County prepares for another round of rain

By Marie Coronel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3MSW_0k9xKn7z00

As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach.

Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.

But the weather didn’t keep the Browns from their weekly routine of spending time watching the waves.

“We love the beach. It’s good for the soul.”

Brown says life is slower now because they’re retired, allowing them to enjoy each day, even with all this rain.

He says, “ I think it's wonderful - we need it. We need it to get that drought back up you know. Get rid of the drought."

The rain stared early Tuesday morning. Over the course of the day, the rain got heavier and the wind got stronger.

This is while San Diego County remains under a high surf and wind advisory.

