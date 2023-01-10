ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business briefs, Jan. 15, 2023

TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Food Bank was the recipient of the year-end donation from the Share the Love event at Gengras Subaru, Torrington. Andy Maiolo, general manger, presented Karen Thomas, executive director, with a $5,000 check along with all Gengras Subaru employees and a visit by Santa. Funds will...
