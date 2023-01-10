Read full article on original website
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
WILX-TV
1 in critical condition following vehicle, pedestrian crash in Summit Township
SUMMIT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a serious injury vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:16 p.m. on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township. A 69-year-old woman from Jackson was riding a bicycle eastbound...
WNEM
Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
A Jackson man is in jail after harassing Springport school staff, fleeing police
Springport Middle School was under lockdown Thursday after a man was yelling at staff members entering the school from the parking lot.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Woman walking on I-75 killed by SUV
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Wednesday night when she was hit by an SUV while she was walking on I-75 in Monroe County. Police were called at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 11, to northbound I-75 near the northbound scales on mile marker 8 for a reported crash involving a pedestrian on the highway, according to Michigan State Police.
YAHOO!
Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people's money.
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
Lansing man with armed robbery warrant arrested after high speed chase
A 35-year-old man from Lansing with several warrants for his arrest was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
wtvbam.com
Northbound I-69 traffic affected by crash involving pair of semis, one lost load of dog food
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – A broken down semi that was hauling dog food was struck by another semi early Wednesday morning on northbound I-69 in northern Branch County. The crash affected drivers until the early afternoon as the Michigan State Police say the hauler which was struck opened up and dog food was strewn all over the interstate.
wkzo.com
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
Homicide suspect assaults deputy at Ingham County Jail
The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
wlen.com
Two Sheriff’s Office Employees Retiring; bringing 60 years of Experience with them
Adrian, MI – Two employees at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Officer are retiring…and with them goes 60 years of institutional knowledge. That is what Sheriff Troy Bevier told the crowd at the recent County Board meeting when talking about Dispatch Director Lieutenant David Aungst and Corrections Officer Rodney Lippens.
