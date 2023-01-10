ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tom
3d ago

A drop in the bucket compared to what DeSantis is forced to fight against. When the federal government is in dereliction of their most basic duty to protect the country and their citizens then someone has to step up. So far Texas has spent BILLIONS OF THEIR OWN TAXPAYERS MONEY because of the Biden administration and his removal of the remain in Mexico order.

Pursell Brent
3d ago

While Biden has been doing the same thing except he was doing it at night so as to not alert the public. This administration is a clown show

Newtduke
3d ago

It was worth every penny. All it proved was how selfish the people of Marthas Vineyard really are. They forced all 48 of those poor people off of their island. They had them rounded up by over 110 armed National guard troops and shipped to a military base... WTF way to go Marthas Vineyard.

