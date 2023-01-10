Read full article on original website
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SFGate
Weaher Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the next winter storm to arrive in the region, bringing rain either overnight or early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be the 40s and 50s. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.
KQED
Bay Area Weekend Weather: A New Round of Winter Storms Is Coming
California will see another round of stormy weather through the weekend and into next week, in an unwelcome continuation of the atmospheric river pattern that has been soaking the state for the last two weeks. After a brief respite of dry weather on Thursday, rain — heavy at times —...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
Bay Area storm latest: Flood Watch for Bay Area Saturday
(KRON) — As the Bay Area braces for yet another multi-day storm, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the Bay Area region Saturday. KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said light rain will start mid-morning Friday and get heavier through the afternoon. The storm is not supposed to break until […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
SFist
Video: Check Out Crazy-Big Sinkhole Shuts Down State Route 92 Near Half Moon Bay
More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP. We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of...
King tides returning to Bay Area, increasing flood risk amid storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days. The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides […]
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the. following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. and...
KTVU FOX 2
2 saved from top of truck amid flooding, heavy storms in the Bay Area
California has put all of these Swiftwater rescue teams on standby. Officials found two people standing on top of a gray pickup truck that was surrounded by rushing water. Their vehicle started getting filled with water that was flowing and ended up being in a riverbed. Oakland firefighters rolled out long ladders and ran support groups for safety, with one being used as a temporary bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
Here's why the Mission in San Francisco is prone to street flooding
Locals wondered if the problem was purely because of the historical waterways underneath the streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
SFGate
