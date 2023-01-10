Read full article on original website
Related
insidernj.com
Fulop: The Resurrection and the Two Political Hurdles on the Path to Drumthwacket
I began writing about the 2017 New Jersey gubernatorial campaign by meeting in 2015 and 2016 with various Democratic county chairs. One response has stayed with me: “Alan, we are not going to allow a South Jersey Democrat to be nominated for governor.”. Indeed, the Northern New Jersey County...
insidernj.com
Crisis Convergence: Building Bridges that Stand the Test of the Times
Over the next five years all 50 states, including New Jersey, are set to get $350 billion for highway construction over the next five years thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill which includes the biggest investment in bridge construction since the creation of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s.
insidernj.com
Monmouth Poll: Murphy Job Approval Holds Steady
A majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing, with about 3 in 10 saying he has major policy accomplishments to point to in his term. The latest Monmouth (“Mon-muth”) University Poll of Garden State residents finds that expectations are not high that Murphy has his eyes on the Oval Office, although even fewer say the same about his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie. Interestingly, more residents actually expect Sen. Cory Booker to mount another presidential run. But none of these three potential White House candidates receives an overwhelming nod as presidential material from their fellow New Jerseyans. At the same time, the poll finds a certain losing Pennsylvania senate candidate would not get a particularly warm welcome if he tried to use the Garden State as a political launch pad.
insidernj.com
NJ HPAE Eyeing NYSNA Staffing Patient Ratio Pact
A contract deal between New York City private hospitals and the New York State Nurses Association which provides for enforceable patient nurse staffing ratios is being hailed by New Jersey’s largest union of healthcare workers as an essential benchmark. The tentative settlement between NYSNA, Mt. Sinai and Montefiore Hospitals that calls for a 19.2 percent wage increase over the next three years settled a three-day strike of 7,000 nurses.
insidernj.com
In Essex, All Roads Ultimately Lead to Timberlake
Herself perpetually in the bright headlights of Essex politics, Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake, a Democrat representing the 34th legislative district, held a press conference Thursday afternoon to urge Trenton to “cut the red tape” and bring about a speedy change for the intensely dangerous traffic conditions on Freeway Drive in Orange and East Orange. The stretch of road has been the scene of scores of accidents and, most recently, resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Karl Smith, while crossing the street.
insidernj.com
When it Comes to Guns, N.J. not in with the Inn Crowd
People probably visited inns in the 1800s carrying firearms. History is very important when it comes to guns in New Jersey today. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states such as New Jersey could no longer limit the right to carry firearms to those who demonstrated a genuine need to do so. But it did say that carrying firearms in “sensitive places” could be prohibited.
insidernj.com
Donlon and Peterpaul Announce Candidacies for State Assembly in LD11
Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Long Branch) have formally Announced their joint campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11th Legislative District. Donlon, a practicing physician, currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. She was elected in 2019 as the top...
insidernj.com
NJ Attorney General Discusses the Gun Violence Epidemic on State of Affairs
Matthew J. Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General, joins Steve Adubato to discuss the gun violence epidemic and the new programs that could improve public safety in New Jersey. Recorded 11-15-23 Steve Adubato asks Attorney General Platkin about issues surrounding violent crime and what should state government should do to fight...
Comments / 0