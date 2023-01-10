ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakely, PA

WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County

A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, drugs seized following Wyoming Ave investigation

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials say two people were arrested and drugs were seized following an investigation on Wyoming Avenue. Investigators from the Wyoming Regional Police Department, Pittston City Special Investigations Unit, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force were seen serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
Newswatch 16

Car rolls over in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash. The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open. No further information is available on the crash at this time. For more […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton pair charged with child endangerment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Lehigh County man found safe

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man arrested on stolen gun and drug charges in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police arrested a man Wednesday on stolen gun and drug charges. Police were called to a business located on Route 6 in Wyoming County on the report of a man in a suspicious vehicle around 9:30 AM. After an investigation, Officers...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed

DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA

