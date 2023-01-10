Read full article on original website
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County
A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
Two arrested, drugs seized following Wyoming Ave investigation
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials say two people were arrested and drugs were seized following an investigation on Wyoming Avenue. Investigators from the Wyoming Regional Police Department, Pittston City Special Investigations Unit, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force were seen serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue […]
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
UPDATE: Wreck on Interstate 81 slows traffic in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned vehicle slowed traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. The wreck on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 172 between the Pittston Dupont exit and the Wilkes-Barre exit stopped traffic before 10 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or...
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
Car rolls over in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash. The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open. No further information is available on the crash at this time. For more […]
Woman allegedly tossed hammer at passing cars in Palmer Township
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
Scranton pair charged with child endangerment
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Lackawanna County were charged with child endangerment after two children were found in “deplorable conditions”, police say. According to court paperwork, police responded to Crown Avenue on Thursday for a medical call. On scene, they were met by 38-year-old Christine Fiumano. Police say the house was in […]
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
Child injured after mother’s alleged DUI crash
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car. On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial […]
Police: Woman in need of a ride threw rocks at passing vehicles
DALLAS TWP. — Township police charged Jamey Lynn McManamon after she allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles on Upper Demunds Road earlier this week. McManamon, 45, address listed as homeless, told police she needed a ride, according to court records. Police responded to Upper Demunds Road just before 11...
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Man arrested on stolen gun and drug charges in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police arrested a man Wednesday on stolen gun and drug charges. Police were called to a business located on Route 6 in Wyoming County on the report of a man in a suspicious vehicle around 9:30 AM. After an investigation, Officers...
Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed
DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
