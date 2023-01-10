Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Reid dominant in Cougars loss
Justyn Reid keeps getting better and better at basketball. The 6-foot-6 senior led the Cougars on Tuesday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds but saw his team fall 67-53 in a region game to the Paulding County Patriots at the Max Bass Gymnasium. The Patriots came into the contest...
MaxPreps
Julian Lewis of Carrollton named 2022 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year
Julian Lewis of Carrollton (Ga.) joins Jabrill Peppers (2010), Nick Bosa (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2014), Jase McClellan (2016) and Arch Manning (2019) as players to earn MaxPreps National Freshman Player of the Year honors. Lewis led the Trojans to a 14-1 record, a spot at No. 22 in the final MaxPreps Top 25 and an appearance in the AAAAAAA state championship game.
Albany Herald
Georgia Edge Rusher Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. The former 4-star recruit came to Georgia as a member of the 2020 signing class and has yet to crack the starting lineup, though remained a vocal portion of this football team. In fact, after the...
Lanett, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
northgwinnettvoice.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart resigns to accept job at Georgia Tech
North Gwinnett’s football program will be looking for a new head coach since Bill Stewart, who has been at the helm of the Bulldogs’ football program since 2017, announced his resignation via social media on Wednesday. Stewart’s post on social media said that he will be leaving North...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
Newnan Times-Herald
John Robert Lines
John Robert Lines, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Newnan surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, son to the late John Andrew Lines and Mary Claire Sheppard Lines.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Newnan Times-Herald
Watson Crews Boyd
Mr. Watson Crews Boyd, 86, of Newnan, GA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born October 26, 1936, in Columbus, GA to the late Thomas Watson Boyd and Lottie Lou Crews Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Betty Jo Yarbrough Boyd; one brother, William Boyd, three sisters, Huldah Yarbrough, Lottie Jiles and Kathleen Boyd.
iheart.com
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
Troup County neighborhoods hit hard by severe storms causing major damage
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes ripped their way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday afternoon leaving behind destruction to several Troup County neighborhoods. Sgt. Stewart Smith of Troup County Sheriff's Office said it appears that the community is very fortunate to have avoided any...
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
WMAZ
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 4 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
WTVM
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises. News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Damage at Griffin funeral home
Storms swept into Griffin, causing significant damage to the area. One man says he was at his girlfriend's house when he heard a loud crash outside. Turns out it was a large tree that had toppled over. He recalls everything he experienced.
Newnan Times-Herald
Louise Leavell
Long-time Coweta County School Bus Driver, Mrs. Louise Leavell died on January 1, 2023, at the age of 90. Mrs. Leavell, as her many students called her over the years of driving, starting in 1967 was heralded as the first female and first Black female school bus driver for the county.
Tarp giveaway, Red Cross shelter, prayer vigil part of tornado response in LaGrange, Troup County | Details
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Officials in LaGrange and Troup County provided an update for citizens Friday afternoon following the damage brought by tornadoes the day prior. The officials, including LaGrange City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Mitchell and Troup County EMA Director Zac Steele, provided outlines of efforts to get tarps to residents with roof damage, set up a Red Cross temporary shelter and provided details on a prayer vigil.
Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
