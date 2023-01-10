Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ashley Orkus Selected By KC Current In 2023 NWSL Draft
Three-time SEC Goalkeeper of the Year Ashley Orkus capped off a tremendous collegiate career Thursday night by being drafted in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The Ole Miss all-time leader in career saves and shutouts was selected as the 47th overall pick in the fourth round by the KC Current. She...
Report: Staff changes underway for Ole Miss football program
Are staff changes on the way at Ole Miss? Apparently, so. As first reported by Chuck Rounsaville of the Ole Miss Spirit, the Rebels are expcted to make staff changes as early.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match
Wrestling has finally made its way to Oxford. After years of buildup Oxford High School hosted the first home wrestling match in school history Thursday, defeating Tupelo on both the girls’ and boys’ side to claim the “Highway 6 Hammer.”. The atmosphere in the gym was electric...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County players on all-star basketball rosters
Photo: Kylen Pernell drives past a defender during the game earlier this season. He is part of the Mississippi roster for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Players from Horn Lake and DeSoto Central have been selected to the North/South All-Star and Mississippi/Alabama rosters for games to be played at...
hottytoddy.com
Kiffin’s Contract
HottyToddy.com has received the terms of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract. Kiffin and the Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics finalized a new deal on Nov. 29, 2022. The new contract, which began Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will pay the following...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Projected to Finish Tenth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The Ole Miss men’s tennis team was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the conference’s annual preseason coaches’ poll, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning. The Rebels received a total of 46 points, slotting in just 16 points shy of ninth place Alabama and four...
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
desotocountynews.com
Justin Keen announces run for State Representative
He is a homebuilder and small business owner, a former Sheriff’s Department deputy, assistant coach and outdoorsman. Now, Justin Keen of Lewisburg wants to become a state Representative for District 6 in Jackson. Keen, who with his brother owns Keen Construction Co. LLC, has announced his candidacy for the...
hottytoddy.com
Frederick Slabach Named UM Law School Dean
Frederick G. Slabach has been chosen as the new dean of the University of Mississippi School of Law following a national search. Slabach will join the university July 1, pending approval by the board of trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. The Fernwood native is a veteran legal educator...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”
Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
hottytoddy.com
First Lucky Finds Market to Kick-Off Feb. 4; Vendors Still Needed
A common love of thrift shopping and being small business entrepreneurs not only made Nicole Miller and Challne Barnes friends, but it also made them co-event coordinators for the upcoming Oxford Lucky Finds Market. The first market will be held on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby County physicians urge agreement between BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as negotiations continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still no deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare on rates the insurance giant will pay and what the local health care provider will charge. Shelby County doctors tell Action News 5 they can’t stand by while...
