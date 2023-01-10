ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

98.7 The Bomb

What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs

Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas

Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
FRISCO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty

Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner

A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
PLAINVIEW, TX
98.7 The Bomb

If We Had To Pick Only One Classic Cartoon, Texas Picks The Sea

Many of us still have rousing debates and discussions over our favorite cartoons growing up. For many of us, Nickelodeon was the end-all, be-all of animated programming. A study was recently done to see which state aligns with which classic Nickelodeon cartoon most. Apparently, Texas likes their pineapples under the...
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

About 200 Texans Reported Seeing a Fireball in the Sky Wednesday Night

The one thing that I miss the most about living in the rural part of East Texas is the beautiful night sky. You don't have a bunch of house lights or city lights lighting up your surroundings making it hard to see the millions of stars above you. I remember as a kid when a big meteor shower could be seen for a couple of nights, we got a beautiful show sitting on the back steps of my parents house in Lindale. About 200 Texans, including a couple of East Texans, got a quick show Wednesday night (January 11) when a meteor created a nice fireball in the sky.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records

Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed

One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two

In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

