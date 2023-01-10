Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
Spend The Night Inside An Old Bank At This Cool Texas AirBnB
Remember The Viral Video "Where The Money Reside?" Let Me Refresh Your Memory. Well there's a pretty cool AirBnB located in a small Central Texas town where you can actually spend the night with the family at a place where money "used to" reside: An Old National Bank Building. The...
What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs
Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas
Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty
Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
If We Had To Pick Only One Classic Cartoon, Texas Picks The Sea
Many of us still have rousing debates and discussions over our favorite cartoons growing up. For many of us, Nickelodeon was the end-all, be-all of animated programming. A study was recently done to see which state aligns with which classic Nickelodeon cartoon most. Apparently, Texas likes their pineapples under the...
About 200 Texans Reported Seeing a Fireball in the Sky Wednesday Night
The one thing that I miss the most about living in the rural part of East Texas is the beautiful night sky. You don't have a bunch of house lights or city lights lighting up your surroundings making it hard to see the millions of stars above you. I remember as a kid when a big meteor shower could be seen for a couple of nights, we got a beautiful show sitting on the back steps of my parents house in Lindale. About 200 Texans, including a couple of East Texans, got a quick show Wednesday night (January 11) when a meteor created a nice fireball in the sky.
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records
Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
Top 5 Most Popular Car/Truck Colors In Texas! What Color You Driving?
I bet you can guess the most popular car and truck color in Texas! Hey, just look around as your diving the streets of the Lone Star State! I see cars dot com recently put out its info on car and truck color when it comes to States and here is how it all looked!
What To Expect On Your First Visit To A New Mexico Dispensary
Your first time can be scary. Especially when it used to be illegal!. New Mexico became the 18th state to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2021, but many have yet to make it to a dispensary. Very little has been known about dispensaries as they are just now existing in most states - so what's the deal?
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Over 5000 Personalized License Plate Requests Denied By Texas DMV In 2022
When you see a jumbled-up set of letters and numbers on a Texas personalized license plate, it's always fun to try to decipher the meaning. Some are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out while others are challenging while being extremely creative at the same time. Texas issues thousands of...
Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two
In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
The Weird Reasons Some Texans Think They’re Above The Law
In case you aren't familiar with the sovereign citizen movement, it's a rather large and growing group of people who believe that majority of laws do not apply to them. They're everywhere, including right here in Texas. What Is A Sovereign Citizen?. Before we get to the giggle fits we're...
