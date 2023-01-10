Valley City (OH) Fire Department to Start Free Residential Lock Box Program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
Related
Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
Road reopens following semi rollover on 422
A semi rollover has caused a portion of State Route 422 in Geauga County to close Thursday morning.
Snowplow, 5 other vehicles crash due to slick roads
Cuyahoga Heights police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that included an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck.
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
whbc.com
GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chippewa Lake Bar Damaged by Water Pipe Burst
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We keep hearing broken water pipe stories from the bitter cold last month. In this case, the establishment could be closed for months. The main pipe bringing water into the Village Inn in Chippewa Lake burst, with extensive damage to much...
cleveland19.com
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
cleveland19.com
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
Driver looks for keys after boyfriend tosses them out car window: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 3 a.m. Jan. 8 found a stopped van with no headlights in the center southbound through lane. A woman was standing on the tree lawn shining a light on the ground. He positioned his cruiser behind the out-of-state van and turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights. He asked the woman what she was doing. She said she was looking for her car keys. The officer asked her how the car keys ended up on the side of the roadway. She said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. The boyfriend took the keys out of the ignition and tossed them out the window. The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on her. She said she drank four hard seltzers on an empty stomach and felt “buzzed.” The two searched the area for the keys and found them hanging from a tree. She did not complain about any pain while moving or walking. The officer spoke with the couple who said their argument was only verbal, not physical. They said they would be fine if they were left together. The woman told the officer, after he asked her, that she may be unable to properly perform field sobriety tests because she fell a few days ago. She did take a roadside breath test that measured .165, twice the legal limit. The officer said he would continue to test her. She did not perform them well and was arrested for drunken driving. Her car was towed. Her boyfriend got a courtesy ride to his motel. She measured a .126 chemical breath test at the station. She was later taken to the same motel and released.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
The road rage was mutual: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Car crash, traffic altercation: Jackson, SOM Center roads. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
How Clevelanders can know when a plow is coming
The FOX 8 I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
cleveland19.com
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents. Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Comments / 0