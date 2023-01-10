Valley City (OH) Fire Department to Start Free Residential Lock Box Program

An officer at 3 a.m. Jan. 8 found a stopped van with no headlights in the center southbound through lane. A woman was standing on the tree lawn shining a light on the ground. He positioned his cruiser behind the out-of-state van and turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights. He asked the woman what she was doing. She said she was looking for her car keys. The officer asked her how the car keys ended up on the side of the roadway. She said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. The boyfriend took the keys out of the ignition and tossed them out the window. The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on her. She said she drank four hard seltzers on an empty stomach and felt “buzzed.” The two searched the area for the keys and found them hanging from a tree. She did not complain about any pain while moving or walking. The officer spoke with the couple who said their argument was only verbal, not physical. They said they would be fine if they were left together. The woman told the officer, after he asked her, that she may be unable to properly perform field sobriety tests because she fell a few days ago. She did take a roadside breath test that measured .165, twice the legal limit. The officer said he would continue to test her. She did not perform them well and was arrested for drunken driving. Her car was towed. Her boyfriend got a courtesy ride to his motel. She measured a .126 chemical breath test at the station. She was later taken to the same motel and released.

