Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning
They're selling barrels to raise money for their department.
Road in Trumbull County reopens following sinkhole repair
A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole.
WFMJ.com
Project connecting Mill Creek Bike Trail to Canfield Township Park 'officially dead'
A project meant to connect the Mill Creek Bike Trail with the Canfield Township Park is "officially dead" according to a Canfield Township Trustee. Township Trustee and Chair, Brian Governor tells 21 News the main reason for the cancelation of the project is rising costs. Originally, this project was projected...
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WFMJ.com
Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen
The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
27 First News
How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?
(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building.
Company drops plan to build Boardman apartment
Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree says the Pivotal Development Company no longer needs a zone change for a proposed apartment building on Auburn Hills Drive
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
whbc.com
Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
WFMJ.com
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna man said his bathroom ceiling collapsed after months of pleading with his landlord to fix it. While he was in the shower Wednesday, Sean Carter said his ceiling came crashing down on him. “I’m in the shower had my phone on, music just vibing,...
27 First News
2022-2023 meteorological winter rankings so far
(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
WFMJ.com
Real estate transactions halted in Columbiana County due to system outage
Real estate transactions in Columbiana County are currently at a standstill due to an ongoing system outage. Columbiana County Recorder, James Armeni explained that around the holiday season, COTT Systems in Columbus was the victim of a cyberattack causing the system to shut down in all of its served areas including Columbiana County.
Comments / 1