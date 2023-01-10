ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WFMJ.com

Neil Kennedy treatment facility in Youngstown closed, but chairman hopeful facility can reopen

The Youngstown Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Blvd. closed - at least temporarily - on December 31, according to the chairman of the board, Thomas Sanborn. The longest-running freestanding treatment facility in the US closed after its affiliation agreement with Gateway Rehabilitation of out Pittsburgh was terminated after more than 30 years. The facility first opened in Youngstown in 1946.
27 First News

How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?

(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
whbc.com

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
WFMJ.com

Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
27 First News

2022-2023 meteorological winter rankings so far

(WKBN) – The halfway point of meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, arrives this weekend on January 15. To this point in the season, we have not had a whole lot of snow or a whole lot of cold. This is a look at where meteorological winter ranks at this point in the season.
