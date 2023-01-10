Read full article on original website
Frankie Kazarian announced during Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill that he had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During the promo, Kazarian stated that after wrestling from Impact, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with "people he thought were his friends" or push himself and he chose to push himself. The word backstage at the PPV is that Kazarian pretty much told the truth about what happened.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
LA Knight is on the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast. Knight discusses his early days as a fan finding confidence in characters like The Rock, gravitating towards talkers, starting to become a professional wrestler with his early days in Les Thatcher's Heartland Wrestling Association. The SmackDown star discusses being an alternate on the Million-Dollar Tough Enough, his time at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, his drive to get the attention of WWE, his first run in WWE developmental,, what he thinks a Pitch Black match is, facing off with Bray Wyatt and more. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick also discuss the true Latino Heet eat of Dominik, the greatness of Damian Priest, and a preview of tonight's SmackDown .
NOTES FROM WWE TALENT MEETING AT SMACKDOWN
As we noted earlier, Triple H held a short talent meeting this afternoon at the Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to.
BIG NAME PULLED FROM RAW 30, WHAT IS LOCALLY ADVERTISED FOR EVENT
WWE is no longer advertising Ronda Rousey for the RAW 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia. The current advertised Main Event for the taping is Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship.
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!
STEPH STARTING HER OWN COMPANY, WWE TO THE SAUDIS WOULD BE THE DEATH OF WWE AS WE KNOW IT, BAD REPORTERS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad's stocks? It's basically how Vince started. I would say no chance in hell, because well you know, but I try not...
GUESSING WHEN VINCE MCMAHON RETURNS TO TV, WHAT YOU DIDN'T SEE ON THE FIRST-EVER RAW, WCW INSIDE CNN CENTER AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. When do you think Vince McMahon returns to WWE TV?. No one knows what Vince will do what Vince. The T-Rex has escaped the pen! However, if I was a betting man, I'd probably bet he appears in some fashion on the 30th anniversary of Raw on 1/23 in Philly.
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight.
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BLOODLINE'S NOT HERE, THE RUMBLE IS COMING, GUNTHER VS BRAUN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. They lock up and Braun pushes Gunther away. Gunther goes to the floor and then returns to the ring. Gunther goes for the arm and applies a wrist lock and connects with a forearm to the shoulder. Braun sends Gunther over the top rope to the floor and Strowman punches Gunther and sends him into the ring steps. Braun with a punch and Braun returns to the ring. Strowman goes to the floor and does the choo choo lap and shoulder tackle that sends Gunther over the announce table.
SANTINO MARELLA DEBUTS FOR IMPACT WRESTLING, HOW HE CAN BE SANTINO
Santino Marella, under that name, debuted at Hard to Kill as the new Director of Authority, taking the place of Scott D'Amore temporarily as The on-screen Director of Authority as D'Amore "recovers" from being put through a table by Bully Ray. For those wondering how he could be using that...
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) versus Oba Femi. They lock up and Wagner backs Femi into the corner but Femi pushes Wagner away. Wagner with shoulders in the corner. Wagner with an Irish whip and shoulder tackle. Femi with a shoulder tackle and then he presses Wagner over his head but Wagner gets to his feet and Wagner with punches and a short arm clothesline. Wagner with punches to the head. Wagner with a head butt. Wagner with a forearm to the back and a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Wagner with punches and forearms. Wagner with a reverse chin lock. Femi with elbows but Wagner with a forearm to the back. Wagner sends Femi into the corner but Femi with a back elbow and he avoids a splash. Femi with forearms to Wagner followed by an uppercut and a back breaker.
