LA Knight is on the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast. Knight discusses his early days as a fan finding confidence in characters like The Rock, gravitating towards talkers, starting to become a professional wrestler with his early days in Les Thatcher's Heartland Wrestling Association. The SmackDown star discusses being an alternate on the Million-Dollar Tough Enough, his time at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, his drive to get the attention of WWE, his first run in WWE developmental,, what he thinks a Pitch Black match is, facing off with Bray Wyatt and more. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick also discuss the true Latino Heet eat of Dominik, the greatness of Damian Priest, and a preview of tonight's SmackDown .

2 DAYS AGO