Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
kpic
North Bend High School lockdown lifted; 'involved party' taken into custody
NORTH BEND, Ore. — After lunch break Wednesday, North Bend High School was put on lockdown due to a report of a weapon brought on campus, the North Bend School District said. "The involved party is in custody," the District stated. In a later post, the District said there...
kpic
Calling all treasure hunters: Discover Roseburg geocaching event begins Feb. 4
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Parks and Recreation is hosting the Discover 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series, a free family-friendly event designed to draw people outside to experience more of the city and its businesses, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The geocaching series launches on...
kpic
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
kpic
No weapon found in North Bend High School lockdown
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District received a report of an off-campus fight during lunch Wednesday between North Bend High School students with a possible weapon involved, according to superintendent Kevin Bogatin. As students returned from lunch, school officials say the student, who at the time was...
kpic
John P. Amacher County Park renovation completes after four months
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, Douglas County Commissioners along with Douglas County Parks Director, Mark Wall, announced the completion of a "much-needed" renovation project at John P. Amacher County Park and Campground, according to a release from the Douglas County Public Affairs Office. The renovation project began in...
kpic
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
kpic
Melrose Road near school to see new 'safety-inspired' traffic control change
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Officials in Douglas County announced they are in the process of implementing a new traffic control change on Melrose Road adjacent to Melrose Elementary School, which is located about 5 miles west of Roseburg. The project was announced Wednesday by the Douglas County Public Works Department...
kpic
City of Roseburg buildings to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday, the City said in a press release.
kpic
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate
Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
kpic
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority
EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promoting education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
kpic
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
kpic
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
kpic
Police: Bicyclist killed in Hwy 42 crash at Grant Smith Road intersection
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on Highway 42 at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. Police say a Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Robert Howerton, 76, of Winston, was westbound...
kpic
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California
UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
kpic
Flights delayed and canceled at Eugene Airport Wednesday after FAA system failure
EUGENE, Ore. — More than 8,000 flights within the U.S. were delayed Wednesday, according to the flight tracking app FlightAware, after a government system that offers safety information to pilots broke down. Some of those canceled or delayed flights were at the Eugene Airport, leaving some passengers stranded. "Hopefully...
kpic
No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday; $1 million prize winner sold in Eugene
SALEM, Ore. — Tuesday was someone in Eugene's lucky day. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Eugene matched five of six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery announced in a news release. That ticket is worth $1 million. The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the...
kpic
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch
EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
kpic
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
kpic
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
Comments / 0