Roseburg, OR

Coquille Indian Tribe announces $800,000 in community grants for 2023

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribe has announced more than $800,000 in community grants for the 2023 grant cycle. The tribe announced this week that 121 organizations throughout Lane, Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Jackson counties are receiving funding from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. Last year, they...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
North Bend 911 telecommunicators honored for their service

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's 911 dispatch telecommunicators were honored for their service at Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Milliron announced in a news release. 911 Dispatch Services were transferred to Coos Bay in December 2021, after it was determined that North Bend did not have...
NORTH BEND, OR
No weapon found in North Bend High School lockdown

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend School District received a report of an off-campus fight during lunch Wednesday between North Bend High School students with a possible weapon involved, according to superintendent Kevin Bogatin. As students returned from lunch, school officials say the student, who at the time was...
NORTH BEND, OR
John P. Amacher County Park renovation completes after four months

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, Douglas County Commissioners along with Douglas County Parks Director, Mark Wall, announced the completion of a "much-needed" renovation project at John P. Amacher County Park and Campground, according to a release from the Douglas County Public Affairs Office. The renovation project began in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
WOW Hall shooting: one year later

EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
EUGENE, OR
City of Roseburg buildings to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday, the City said in a press release.
ROSEBURG, OR
David Brock-Smith to replace Dallas Heard in Oregon Senate

Oregon Senate District 1, which was left vacant by the resignation of Dallas Heard, has now been filled. Earlier Wednesday, Coos, Curry, and Douglas County commissioners met in a joint session and voted unanimously to appoint state representative David Brock-Smith of Port Orford to the district. In a statement Brock-Smith...
OREGON STATE
Eugene-Springfield Fire makes cancer prevention a priority

EUGENE, Ore. — January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, with the International Association of Firefighters promoting education, prevention and help for those who have been diagnosed. In 2019 and 2020, the IAFF says there 469 firefighter deaths. Of those, 348 were a result of occupational cancer. Cancer prevention has...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
EUGENE, OR
FOUND SAFE: Missing Glendale man found in California

UPDATE (1/12/2023): Richard Doffing was found with his pickup on the side of the road near Stockton, California the morning of Thursday, January 12, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Doffing was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. "As part of the efforts to locate Mr. Doffing,...
STOCKTON, CA
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
EUGENE, OR
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
COOS BAY, OR
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR

