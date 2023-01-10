Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
Montgomery County DA’s Office Raised Money To Help Women’s Cente
Montgomery County DA’s Office Raised Money To Help Women’s Center. During domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, DA’s Office personnel raised over $2000 for the Montgomery County Women’s Center. District Attorney Brett Ligon matched those donations and presented a $4200 on January 11th. If you or someone you…
Texas county LEOs use grant to equip officers with BolaWrap
TEMPE, Ariz. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. announced the full deployment of BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices to officers in Montgomery County, Texas on Tuesday. According to the company’s press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all five Montgomery County Constable Offices and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will now be fully equipped with the new BolaWrap 150. The new equipment was funded through a grant awarded by the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County.
Where to buy King Cakes in Montgomery County for Mardi Gras season
At the heart of every Mardi Gras tradition there’s the King Cake which has made a home in the hearts and stomachs of Montgomery County residents with many here having ties to Louisiana. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Where-to-buy-King-Cakes-Montgomery-Co-Mardi-Gras-17711153.php.
Montgomery County’s newest Dave’s Hot Chicken continues the ‘hot chicken-ing’ of Houston
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening Friday. We’re in what appears to be…
10th annual History Road Rally set for EMC Jan. 28
The Montgomery County Historical Commission announces its 10th annual Montgomery County History Road Rally in East Montgomery County Jan. 28. Historical Commission Chairman Larry Foerster describes the event as “a fun history scavenger hunt for family and friends, designed to educate and promote local community history as each year it features the history of a different section of the Montgomery County.”
Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala – February 11, 2023
Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala – February 11, 2023. It’s time to fight hunger and feed hope in Montgomery County!. The Montgomery County Food Bank’s Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope Gala will take place Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.
LGI Homes a presenting sponsor for Habitat’s Build Hope Gala
Habitat Montgomery County’s 2023 Building Hope Gala, “May Every Journey Lead You Home” will be Saturday, April 1, at 6 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel. The event will be co-chaired by Jill Krueger and Sonya Nicholson and Honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church, presented by LGI Homes .
Market Street Announces 2023 Change for Charity Recipients
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Four Montgomery County charities will benefit from the thousands of dollars in change inserted in Market Street’s premium parking meters throughout the year as the shopping, dining and entertainment destination announces the beneficiaries of the 2023 Change for Charity program: Montgomery County Community Foundation Veterans Fund, Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Montgomery County Food Bank, and the Cook Family Health Education and Learning (HEAL) Center at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community.
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
CAC Partners with Entergy Texas & Howard Hughes for Secret Santa
CONROE, TX – Community Assistance Center (CAC) partnered with Entergy Texas and the Howard Hughes Corporation to bring holiday cheer to Montgomery County residents in need through Operation Secret Santa. The holidays can be especially challenging for individuals and families, with neighbors choosing between putting food on the table…
Yes, you can get crawfish already. Here’s 6 places near Montgomery County, Houston serving mudbugs.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The dust has settled on another holiday season, but for plenty of Bayou City metro residents, the most wonderful time of the year is just beginning. Usually celebrated from January to May, crawfish season will soon be upon us, and some Houston bars and restaurants are already ringing in the new season with a fresh crop.
The Woodlands mourns passing of ‘larger than life’ lawyer, philanthropist Jim Blair
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When talking about Jim Blair — longtime lawyer and philanthropist of The Woodlands — the phrase “larger than life” often comes up. “People talk about Jim’s love for life, which was as big as Texas….
Montgomery, Tomball ISDs named finalists for H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards
Montgomery and Tomball ISDs were both named finalists for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. The Magnolia Place H-E-B opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Montgomery and Tomball ISDs were both named finalists for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, the districts announced in January. According to H-E-B, the awards…
