How Riot might turn international League of Legends upside down with latest Worlds and MSI changes
The 2023 League of Legends season has started with two big announcements: changes to both the MSI and Worlds formats with expanded teams attending and a Swiss stage replacing the group stage. This has given some fans the changes they have asked for, such as double elimination and the importance of each and every match. For 2023, all games on the international stage will have significance for each team competing, with a greater emphasis on the growth of minor regions and the development of talent throughout the year.
Who are the mystery champions in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
How to get your 2022 League of Legends recap
Following the viral success of Spotify’s Wrapped promotion, it feels like every major corporation is sending its users a complete rundown of their statistics across the previous year. Now, League of Legends is jumping on the trend. Starting today, Riot Games has begun sending League of Legends players their...
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Respawn says controversial Apex Legends Horizon change was an accident
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said today that a change to Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical that sent shockwaves through the community was unintentional. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn account this evening, the developer spoke about the mistake and its fix. “Accuracy while shooting from Horizon’s Gravity Lift was inadvertently affected with the 15.1 update,” the tweet reads. “We’ve just rolled out a fix to correct this.” At time of writing, the fix should be live for all players.
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
One month after Ramattra’s release, Overwatch players are still struggling to unlock the hero
Even though Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, has been available since early December 2022, he’s not getting much play. Players are usually hyped to test new heroes in Overwatch 2, but Ramattra is not following that route. In fact, there are players complaining that locking away new heroes behind the premium battle pass or by grinding the game made them lose all the hype they had.
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
A full year in advance, Riot promises champion-led cinematic for 2024 League season start
Riot Games has promised a “champion-led” cinematic for the start of the 2024 League of Legends ranked season. The announcement came earlier today when League producers Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and Andrei “Meddler” Van Roon issued a nearly eight-minute-long update to the League community regarding what the team is currently working on.
The original lives: DotA is still receiving updates 20 years later
DotA first emerged as a Warcraft III mode in 2003. Only 10 years after its first release, Dota 2 continued the saga (and then some), but it didn’t mean the end for the original. Through the last decade, DotA continued to receive updates, and it’s still receiving some love from a developer named Dracolich.
Overwatch player proves why supports should always boost Ramattra
Ramattra joined Overwatch 2‘s roster over a month ago, and players are starting to truly master the hero’s play style. Some tank mains were initially concerned about his resistance if not helped by his healers and allies, but when those elements are combined, he can be deadly. A...
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
Here’s what is currently available in League’s Mythic Shop
At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.
Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue
New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too. The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT...
When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?
Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards. Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know...
Let ’em cook: Riot is finally developing a new, unique game mode for League of Legends
After clamoring for changes over the last few months, League of Legends‘ executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon spoke to the general player base in a transparent statement outlining some of the company’s plans for the upcoming year and beyond.
EUnited shutdown rumors get harsh update in report on esports org’s situation
North American esports organization eUnited, most known for its stints in esports such as Call of Duty, Halo, and PUBG has closed, according to a report by James Fudge from The Esports Advocate. The Esports Advocate reported that CEO and founder Adam Stein is the only remaining employee in eUnited....
Where to use the Al Safwa Stone Block Office key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced long-time players of Activision’s battle royale to an all new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. DMZ has countless points of interest that players gravitate towards, either in hopes of finding loot to survive the game, or to jump into the multiplayer fray.
