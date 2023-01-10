Read full article on original website
Local author chat with Tom Burg, new writers group begins at T.B. Scott Saturday
Thomas E. Burg of Merrill, formerly a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)(1967-1999) and now an author, will be at the T.B. Scott Free Library in Merrill this Saturday to talk about his books, including the recent release of his second crime fiction novel. The new book...
Dale Zerbe
Dale Zerbe of Lucerne, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Sunday January 8, 2023. He was born April 14, 1959 to Nancy (Klempke) Woller and Dale Zerbe. Dale loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, cars and working around the house. He recently retired from Cummins Filtration and then decided to work at DFA (Dairy Farmers of America).
Community members input wanted: Help create a healthy Lincoln County
Live Well Lincoln wants input from Lincoln County residents on the health issues that are affecting the residents in Lincoln County. “Live Well Lincoln includes partners from various sectors and the missing piece to our puzzle is not having you aboard,” said Live Well Lincoln representatives in a recent press release. Live Well Lincoln’s partners represent Lincoln County Health Department, Aspirus Health, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, and Lincoln County Department of Social Services. But now they need and want individuals from within the community to get more involved, as well. “We are inviting the public to participate in the development of our Community Health Assessment to make Lincoln County the healthiest county in Wisconsin,” they said.
MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS
Alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional 1. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury 30.
Five new Merrill Basketball Hall-of-Famers inducted during Second Annual Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame Night
At the Merrill Varsity Boys Basketball game on Dec. 16, the Merrill Basketball Program also held their Second Annual Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) Night. Five athletes were inducted into the Merrill Basketball HOF, one for his coaching, although he was an athlete for Merrill before he became a Hall-of-Fame-worthy Merrill coach, and the others for their exemplary performance on the court as Merrill Bluejay players.
County officials sworn in
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Sheriff Ken Schneider, Clerk of Court Tom Barker, and newly-elected Coroner Valerie Caylor all took their oaths of office before Judge Robert Russell in the Branch II Lincoln County Courtroom in an official swearing-in ceremony. Schneider, a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office is starting...
Merrill Boys Basketball Team: a loss and a big win
Merrill Boys Basketball Team: a loss and a big win. The Merrill Boys Basketball Team played host to SPASH on Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2023, but the home-court advantage didn’t play out. “We’ve been a little inconsistent all year on defense,” said Merrill Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Troy...
Weinbrenner Shoe Company employees help sponsor animals needing adoption
Weinbrenner Shoe Company employees recently held a holiday get together, and during the get-together, employees joined forces to help animals at the Lincoln County Humane Society Shelter have a better chance of getting adopted. Employee donations totaled $600, which covered the cost of spaying/neutering, adoption fees, shots, and microchipping multiple animals who are awaiting new homes. By covering these costs, employees hope the pets will soon find loving, caring homes.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
01-02-23 At 2:10 p.m. a convenience store reported a male had damaged a credit card machine by punching it. The male’s identity is known and enforcement action is forthcoming. At 7:26 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation. The driver was found to have two...
