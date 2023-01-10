Live Well Lincoln wants input from Lincoln County residents on the health issues that are affecting the residents in Lincoln County. “Live Well Lincoln includes partners from various sectors and the missing piece to our puzzle is not having you aboard,” said Live Well Lincoln representatives in a recent press release. Live Well Lincoln’s partners represent Lincoln County Health Department, Aspirus Health, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, and Lincoln County Department of Social Services. But now they need and want individuals from within the community to get more involved, as well. “We are inviting the public to participate in the development of our Community Health Assessment to make Lincoln County the healthiest county in Wisconsin,” they said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO