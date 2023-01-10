Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
NCDOT to widen Evans Street, Old Tar Road to four lanes
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking steps to widen Evans Street/Old Tar Road that connects Greenville and Winterville in Pitt County. By widening this road to four lanes, NCDOT is hoping to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety along this route. This project...
Feasibility study will look into potential for greenway to connect Washington, Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A feasibility study by the Mid East Recovery Point Objective (RPO) will analyze several potential routes for a potential greenway corridor connecting Greenville to Washington. The greenway would begin in downtown Washington, run west into Pitt County and connect with the existing Greenville Greenway System.
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Fire breaks out at Down East house, no injuries, cause under investigation
SMYRNA, Carteret County — A fire broke out Down East in Smyrna Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department, Otway Fire & Rescue, Harkers Island Fire Department and Stacy Fire Department responded to the scene. Roughly seven fire trucks responded plus a tanker truck. Officials on...
Vanceboro woman missing
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
Endangered whale found dead near Morehead City
The body of an endangered whale was found near Morehead City over the weekend. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, on January 7, 2023, a male North Atlantic right whale calf was documented dead near Morehead City, North Carolina. Response teams recovered the carcass and conducted a necropsy.
Community rallies behind injured dog who lost owners in NC house fire
A dog in Eastern North Carolina is on his way to recovery after surviving a house fire in New Bern on December 29.
Road Construction Planned in James City This Weekend
Expect delays when traveling in James City this weekend. – Starting on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. through Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., one lane of SR 1178 (U.S. 70 Eastbound Service Road) between Ashely Furniture and Grantham Crossing will be closed periodically. – Beginning on Jan. 13 at 7...
Water main break in Morehead City prompts boil water advisory
- A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers. According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark,...
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
NC Aquariums caring for hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Sudden temperature drops during the holidays resulted in a cold-stunning event and delivery of nearly 250 sea turtles spread among the three North Carolina Aquariums. The N.C. Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island also home to the renowned...
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
Don Skinner Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A music organization here in the East is hosting a “Guitarfest” this weekend. The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association’s 9th annual Don Skinner Guitarfest will take place Saturday. An open jam period runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Turnage Theatre Gallery...
Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a total of 15 pets died in a morning house fire in Jones County. Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton. Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when...
