Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network

By Joe Millitzer
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTkDi_0k9xGln300

ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “ 50 States of Barbecue ” list.

The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under his belt. Mike Mills also impressed Iron Chef Michael Symon with his ribs on Best Thing I Ever Ate . So, it is no wonder that food writer Sara Ventiera listed this restaurant as the best BBQ in Illinois

Barbecue is a popular and beloved cuisine in Southern Illinois. The traditions of the Midwest and the South have influenced the style of barbecue in this area.

In Southern Illinois, barbecue typically involves slow-smoking meats such as pork, beef, and chicken over wood or charcoal, and it is often served with sides like coleslaw, baked beans, and potato salad. The sauces and rubs used in Southern Illinois barbecue can vary, but they often include ingredients like tomato, vinegar, molasses, and brown sugar, as well as a variety of spices such as paprika, cumin, and garlic.

Southern Illinois is home to many excellent barbecue restaurants that offer a wide range of dishes, from pulled pork and ribs to brisket and sausage. Some popular barbecue joints in Southern Illinois also include Beast Craft BBQ in Belleville, Rob’s Pit BBQ in Carterville, The Salty Boar in Du Quoin, and many more.

The Food Network is a television channel that airs cooking-themed shows and other programming related to food and dining. It features a variety of programs, including cooking competitions, instructional cooking shows, and reality series that focus on food and travel. The network also operates a website with recipes, cooking tips, and other food-related content.

97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Soup in The Area

January is National Soup Month, which means we have to know, who makes the best soup in the Stateline?. Lucky for you, I've done the research. Let's face it, soup is one of the most perfect foods on the planet. It's mostly warm but could be served cold. It could...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois Lottery mints a new millionaire — their first of 2023

ILLINOIS — Someone in the state can call themselves a millionaire after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot. According to the Illinois Lottery, one online player matched all five numbers for Monday’s evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. Those numbers are: 2-3-7-23-35. The player is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of the year, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
espnquadcities.com

Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

