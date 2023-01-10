Read full article on original website
FJB#1
5d ago
do what you want don't follow unconstitutional laws people don't even care anymore what they say. they want your gun so they can turn full communist on you.
55
Clayton Weaver
4d ago
the 2nd amendment was written so we could repel any foreign army and domestic government tyranny. that's why it's called freedom.
Reply(8)
52
Jon Oglesby
5d ago
I guess they better go ahead and outlaw knives, bows & arrows, axes & saws, sticks & rocks, automobiles, football, MMA, violent movies & video games, and books while they’re at it. #slipperyslope
Reply(10)
42
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Proposed Bill Would Create ‘Unwaivable’ Warranty for Used Vehicles
Most people are aware of various types of warranties regarding vehicle purchases in Washington state. A proposed law would add to used vehicle warranties that don't have existing factory or after-market protection. A proposed bill would make new limited warranties 'un-waivable'. For warranties on used vehicles, we've all seen the...
Bill Filed to Keep Washington, Washington State in Same Conference
With conference realignment back in the forefront the last 18 months across college athletics, one state is doing everything it can to keep its two major universities aligned. A bill proposed in this year’s Washington State legislative session seeks to keep Washington’s two major universities in the same conference and aims to give state lawmakers input on a realignment decision. The measure’s primary sponsor, Sen. Drew MacEwen, R-Shelton, hopes to see Washington and Washington State remain in the same conference.
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new "cap-and-invest" program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into law by...
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Announces Legislation to Expand Protections for Used Car Purchases
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is partnering with Rep. David Hackney on legislation to create an un-waivable warranty for used car purchases. Ferguson's and Hackney’s proposal protects Washington used car buyers. When used cars break down or malfunction shortly after purchase, Washingtonians will have the right to a full refund, or the dealer must cover most of the costs of mechanical repairs. Current Washington law affords consumers few protections for used cars that break down shortly after purchase, often called “lemons," compared to new car purchases.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Washington State Lawmaker Takes aim at Proposed gun Legislation
Washington State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, says lawmakers need to give police more abilities to crack down on gang violence rather than targeting law-abiding gun owners trying to defend themselves. “Washington citizens know that in order to protect themselves and their families, they need to be able to carry firearms,”...
State Proposals Aim to Lower Traffic Deaths by Improving Driver Behavior
At the year’s first meeting of the Washington state senate’s transportation committee earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee’s office delivered some sobering news: More than 700 people were killed by traffic violence on the state’s roadways in 2022, a figure not seen since the late 1990s.
Top 14 Things WA Thinks Is a 100% Scam
Can't we humans in Washington put our collective brains together and find a better solution to stop the price of LIFE going up? The older I get, the more everything feels like a 100% scam. 💯 I'm going to tell you what I think is a 100% total scam and then I'll share what folks in Washington think are total scams, too. (Or you can just scroll down to see the list below.)
Law enforcement association asks for change to police reform law
Olympia – With lawmakers in the capitol for their 105-day legislative session, some Washington law enforcement advocates are asking for another review of strict police reform laws. 2020 was a year when violent or deadly interactions between police and civilians dominated headlines. Despite the risk of COVID-19, and lockdown orders that closed businesses, churches – even public parks – tens...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Early Look At Fish-, Wildlife-related Bills Dropped In Olympia
If it’s January, it’s time for the Olympia Outsider™ to rise from hibernation and start pawing around Washington’s seat of power for pieces of proposed fish- and wildlife-related legislation. After a slow preseason, per se, in the form of December prefilings, this week’s gaveling in of...
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
Washington gas prices reverse course after 13-week decline
(The Center Square) – After more than thirteen straight weeks of price declines, Washington fuel prices increased this week. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.92 statewide, up from $3.84 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 8 cent increase per gallon marks a sharp reversal in the over three month-long trend of fuel prices in Washington state.
Is It Illegal To Roll Through a Yellow Light in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Roll Through A Yellow Traffic Light In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving and gotten to a yellow light and had to decide whether to stop or keep going? You might be surprised by the legalities of going through a yellow light in Washington. Can...
Benton County Sheriff Opposes Proposed Washington Gun Laws
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey released a statement to the media and on the BCSO Facebook page yesterday, joining a number of other elected Sheriffs around the state in opposing the new slate of gun laws being proposed this session. Sheriff Croskey stated in his position that "It is my...
Washington Takes Aim at the Gun Industry
In his State-of-the-State address on Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee told state legislators to act with “decisiveness, ambition, and audacity” this year on his agenda to create a Washington where our “schools are safe from gun violence.”. To help move the state closer to that ideal, he identified...
‘We shouldn’t be swept under the rug’: Advocates support WA lawmakers’ push for MMIWP cold case unit
It’s been four years since Rosenda Strong went missing from Legends Casino in Toppenish. It’s been three years since her remains were found in a freezer, abandoned at a dumpsite off of U.S. Highway 97. After all this time, her sister, Cissy Reyes, still has no idea where investigators are at with the case. “Did they question the person that...
The #1 Natural Disaster You Should Prepare for in Washington State
What's The #1 Natural Disaster That Can Occur In Washington State?. As a Washington State resident, you may be aware of the potential for natural disasters. But do you know which one is the most common?. Wildfires Are The #2 Natural Disaster To Worry About In Washington State. Let's deep...
