HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County will lead the Department of Revenue and former Democratic Rep. Mike Carroll of Lackawanna County will lead the Department of Transportation, Shapiro said. Browne, a certified public accountant, chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past eight years before he was defeated in last May’s primary election. All told, Browne, 59, spent 28 years in the Legislature. Carroll, 60, served 16 years in the state House, spending the last four as the minority chair of the Transportation Committee. He chose not to run for reelection last year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO