WGAL
Setup underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will swear in its 48th governor on Tuesday. Setup for Josh Shapiro's inauguration is already underway at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. Crews brought in risers for spectators. They also set up the stage and seating areas for dignitaries. Former Govs. Tom Corbett, Tom Ridge,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro talks about his, and his family’s, next chapter
The Josh Shapiro Era is upon us and in a lot of very visceral ways it figures to be a lot different from the Tom Wolf Age. First is generational change, and all that entails. Wolf, who became governor at age 66, saw his first run for political office as the capstone to a successful career in business and public service. With first lady Frances, the Wolfs were empty-nesters who became grandparents while in office.
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf granted Pennsylvania record 2,540 pardons with 300+ more announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, which brings his total to a state record 2,540. A pardon allows for total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction, regardless of whether or not the sentence included time in prison, and allows for the related criminal record to be expunged.
Special elections to fill three vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives scheduled for February 7
Special elections to fill vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Districts 32, 34, and 35 are scheduled for February 7, 2023. The Allegheny County Democratic Party voted to nominate the District 32 candidate on December 11 and the District 34 and 35 candidates on December 17. The Republican Committee of Allegheny County nominated the Republican candidates on December 17.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
pahomepage.com
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials …. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. Playing cornhole for a charitable cause. Playing cornhole for a charitable cause. Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of fiancé. Woman pleads...
abc27.com
Shapiro nominates Secretaries of Transportation, financial offices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro continued to unveil nominees for his cabinet on Thursday, announcing four economic and transportation advisors. The Governor-elect announced nominations for Rick Siger to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, former state Rep. Michael Carroll to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT),...
Tammy Myers announces Adams Controller bid
A well-known Republican and Gettysburg businesswoman announced her bid Friday morning to become Adams County’s next controller. Tammy Myers, of Littlestown, would like to replace incumbent Controller John S. Phillips when he retires at the end of December. Some 50 Adams County Republicans and business leaders gathered at the...
Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County will lead the Department of Revenue and former Democratic Rep. Mike Carroll of Lackawanna County will lead the Department of Transportation, Shapiro said. Browne, a certified public accountant, chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past eight years before he was defeated in last May’s primary election. All told, Browne, 59, spent 28 years in the Legislature. Carroll, 60, served 16 years in the state House, spending the last four as the minority chair of the Transportation Committee. He chose not to run for reelection last year.
Shapiro announces picks for public safety posts in his Cabinet
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his Cabinet nominees for positions tasked with ensuring the public safety of Pennsylvanians and their communities and all come with experience of having worked in the departments they are being tapped to lead. Ahead of his Tuesday inauguration Shapiro has released the names of...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
wdiy.org
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Nominates Former State Sen. Pat Browne to Be Secretary of Revenue | WDIY Local News
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has tapped a former Lehigh Valley state legislator to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Shapiro announced Thursday that he has nominated former Republican State Sen. Pat Browne to be his Secretary of Revenue. An Allentown native, Browne worked in the...
abc27.com
Men charged with alleged scheme to defraud Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1M in tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano of Hamilton, New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
abc27.com
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew...
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
lebtown.com
Republican attorney Donna Long Brightbill runs for Lebanon County judge
Lebanon attorney Donna Long Brightbill, a Republican, is the first announced candidate for the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Samuel A. Kline. Voters will elect a new judge to a 10-year term in November 2023. Brightbill, 62, is a partner in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health care system to raise minimum wages
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg,...
