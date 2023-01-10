Conor McGregor unloads on “scruff” Kelvin Gastelum over his UFC Vegas 67 withdrawal: “Clean your mats. Wash yourself”

Read full article on original website
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife
Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
Phil Baroni could face 50 to 75 years in prison for using “pro fighter skills” to inflict injuries
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni could face between 50 and 75 years in prison for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. In recent weeks, the MMA community has been coming to terms with the news that Phil Baroni was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. The 46-year-old, who last competed in 2019, was arrested for homicide.
Chael Sonnen reacts to Jake Paul’s new contract deal with PFL: “I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that”
In a stunning turn of events to kick off 2023, Jake Paul revealed that he would be making his transition from the ring to the cage and signing with the PFL. The league follows a traditional sports format with a regular season and playoffs, but only this time, it’s MMA-style.
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin reveals why the UFC legend is stepping away from MMA
Earlier this week, undefeated UFC hall of famer Khabib Nurmegomedov announced his retirement as a coach, which resulted in the Dagestani champion’s complete exit from the MMA arena. Eagle hung up his gloves after his father died, vacating the UFC lightweight title, which is now held by his trainee,...
ESPN's Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.
We heard from UFC president Dana White for the second time since he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve, as he fielded questions from reporters Wednesday and all but confirmed that there will be no punishment – neither from UFC parent company Endeavor nor self-imposed – for his despicable actions.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Youtuber KSI intends to settle feud with Jake Paul before facing UFC star Conor McGregor
British YouTuber turned boxer KSI was set to face American fighter Dillon Danis at the Wembley Arena, London, on January 14, 2023, but due to Danis’s withdrawal, the British fighter will now square off against Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr. Prior to his upcoming bout, KSI appeared on the MMA...
Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez already has a hall-of-fame UFC career. He has already proven his abilities against some of the best fighters in the world, but now he is taking on a new adventure: bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC is coming to Albuquerque on February 17 for Knuckle Mania 3, which is co-headlined by Sanchez and former […]
Cejudo weighs in on Khabib withdrawing from MMA: “I actually respect Khabib more now because I get it”
News surfaced that UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire as an MMA coach. Not just that, the former UFC lightweight champion also indicated that he will cut ties completely from MMA and focus on his family. ‘The Eagle’ took to his Instagram account to solidify his retirement to fans.
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25
Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023. Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC's Tatiana Suarez eyes Rose Namajunas: 'I'd make it a nightmare for her' at flyweight or strawweight
Tatiana Suarez believes she’s a bad matchup for Rose Namajunas at strawweight or flyweight. Suarez (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is set to make her highly anticipated return against Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) next month at UFC Fight Night 220, which takes place Feb. 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms
Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops
Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
