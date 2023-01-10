ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Conor McGregor unloads on “scruff” Kelvin Gastelum over his UFC Vegas 67 withdrawal: “Clean your mats. Wash yourself”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife

Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
sportszion.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin reveals why the UFC legend is stepping away from MMA

Earlier this week, undefeated UFC hall of famer Khabib Nurmegomedov announced his retirement as a coach, which resulted in the Dagestani champion’s complete exit from the MMA arena. Eagle hung up his gloves after his father died, vacating the UFC lightweight title, which is now held by his trainee,...
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
KRQE News 13

Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez already has a hall-of-fame UFC career. He has already proven his abilities against some of the best fighters in the world, but now he is taking on a new adventure: bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC is coming to Albuquerque on February 17 for Knuckle Mania 3, which is co-headlined by Sanchez and former […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bjpenndotcom

Brandon Moreno says he “had a long conversation” with James Krause amidst betting scandal which led to him changing gyms

Brandon Moreno will have a new corner for UFC 283. After Moreno lost to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 to lose his flyweight title, he left his gym in Mexico and went to Kansas City to train under James Krause. Krause was Moreno’s head coach for his UFC 277 interim title fight which he won, but since then, Krause has been suspended due to the UFC betting scandal. With that, no UFC fighters are allowed to train under him.
KANSAS STATE
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin facing assault charge after allegedly threatening Florida cops

Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly facing assault charges after threatening police officers in Florida. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Anthony Rocco Martin competed 15 times for the promotion. While he may not have always been in the win column, fans seemed to appreciate the excitement he brought to the table.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy